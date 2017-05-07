John Reed: News role expanding for two News-Gazette editors

Photo by: The News-Gazette Jeff D'Alessio Image

By JOHN REED

A few weeks ago, I announced a new name for our company and talked about current efforts to consolidate our newspaper and radio operations.

Today, I'm excited to write about two staff promotions that will support our ongoing efforts to further improve our products and better serve our audiences.

Effective June 1, Jim Rossow will be promoted to the new position of vice president of news. At the same time, Jeff D'Alessio will be promoted to editor of The News-Gazette.

In his new role, Rossow will head up the totality of our news-producing organization, which includes 65 professional journalists and support staff.

His responsibilities will expand beyond the daily newspaper and its website to include executive oversight of our seven community newspapers, the news product on our three radio stations and all of their digital counterparts.

Rossow is a 24-year veteran of The News-Gazette. He spent 17 years as our sports editor where he elevated our already good sports section into a great one that is still consistently recognized as among the best in the country. In 2013, he was named executive editor, and promoted to editor a year later.

He's well-known inside and outside the company for his high energy level, leadership skills and ability to positively engage both his staff and our audience.

As editor, D'Alessio will be responsible for the entirety of The News-Gazette's print and online content.

He'll build upon the successes he's already achieved with unique storytelling concepts like the Big 10, Clergy Corner and the Illinois 150 project as his responsibilities expand to include management oversight of our sports and opinions sections.

D'Alessio earned his stripes as the UI men's basketball writer for The News-Gazette from 1994-2000. He rejoined News-Gazette Media in 2013 as a managing editor after senior-level management stints at Sporting News, Florida Today and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That's one seriously impressive resume, and we're proud to have him.

I've had the pleasure of working with these two gentlemen in their current roles for over three years now. They have been the driving force behind nonstop improvements to our newspaper and digital products.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a similar level of talent at another news organization of our size — anywhere. And, the results of their recent efforts are undeniable.

In the last three years, we've won more awards and industry accolades than at any time in our recent history. Audience engagement is at an all-time high. I hear regularly from local folks who tell me that our products have never been better.

I'd consider us lucky to have either of these journalistic powerhouses individually. Taken together, they are an unstoppable force that will build on recent successes and propel our organization forward in new and exciting ways.

I can't wait to see what's next.

John Reed is CEO of News-Gazette Media and Publisher of The News-Gazette. He can be reached by email at jreed@news-gazette.com.