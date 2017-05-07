Just Askin': Inundated cornfields
How long can corn survive underwater?
The area received more than 5 inches of rain in the last two weeks, creating ponds in many farms.
In general, corn starts to die after 24 hours underwater, since it can't photosynthesize and the soil loses oxygen.
"In effect, corn can hold its breath underwater for about 24 hours and then it just dies, like we would when we run out of oxygen," said Lin Warfel, a farmer near Tolono.
This varies based on a lot of factors, including temperature. Corn can survive up to four days underwater in lower temperatures.
If corn dies from being underwater, farmers then have to wait for the field to dry to replant it, and the replanted corn will likely yield less than the original planting would have.
"I have one individual field that's probably three-quarters underwater," Warfel said. "Under the water that long, it's probably going to be dead, so when the ponds disappear and the soil dries out, I'll need to replant those areas."
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.