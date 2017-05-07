Today's Special: Taste of Philly coming to Mahomet

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The counter area of Charleys Philly Steaks is lit up last week in Mahomet.

MAHOMET — Mahomet is getting a new restaurant that features Philly cheesesteaks.

Charleys Philly Steaks is set to open Thursday inside the Minit Mart convenience store building at 203 Lombard St.

Michael DeVore is the manager of the Mahomet eatery, which will employ 20 people.

Founded in 1986, the Columbus, Ohio-based chain features cheesesteaks made with fresh USDA choice steak, all-white meat chicken breasts and fresh deli meats, as well as natural lemonade with real fruit.

"Our core products resonate with customers of every background and demographic," company spokeswoman Allison Short told The News-Gazette.

Jimmy Cadman of Minit Mart in Mahomet said there are more than 575 Charleys Philly Steaks in 20 countries around the world. This will be the chain's 14th location in Illinois.

"They started in Ohio, and our company started in Ohio," Cadman said.