Wired in: Karthik Vellanki

Each week, staff writer Paul Wood chats with a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet KARTHIK VELLANKI, co-founder at Bundle Inc., created at the University of Illinois iVenture Accelerator. From its original effort, it has evolved into a service that manages purchasing and inventory for dentistry supplies, and may branch out into other fields. Originally from India, Vellanki, 24, came to the United States to study civil engineering and economics on the Urbana campus. Bundle now has an office in Cincinnati.

Who else is on your team?

Shishir Kanodia and I are the co-founders.

How did you get started?

iVenture is where our original concepts came to be. It's interesting that, as students, we're exposed to very few problems involving real-world needs. So it's important to go out and talk to prospective customers. That's what we did in the summer of 2016, and that's when we came up with a new idea.

What is Bundle?

The way you can think of it is as an inventory control system that is built on top of a competitive marketplace, so it's kind of like a kayak.com for dental supplies. The problem that these dental offices face is that they deal with multiple suppliers and they don't really have price transparency. You have to go through each web site and see what the price is. We make it simpler for them to price-compare across all these suppliers, and you can order from all of them through a single portal.

How do you make money?

The way we monetize it is, it's free for the users, where anyone can sign up and use the product — but the suppliers pay a fee for the sales that come through the platform.

Why dental supplies?

It's interesting that this problem actually exists across the board with a large variety of businesses; hotels have some of the same problems, maintenance supply companies, health supply companies. The thing with dental offices is, we had access to some data earlier. The peer network among dental practices is pretty strong. That helps us ramp up user adoptions pretty quickly through word of mouth. Also, the fact is that the supplier in the market is structured in way that is beneficial for us. There are a lot of smaller suppliers that have better prices, but their catalogs are limited, they have limited products, so the users don't come to them, because they can't shop for all their products. There's inherent value for the suppliers to come together on a single platform.

What's in the future?

It makes sense at both ends. Eventually we expect to span across different markets, so we want to get into hotel supplies, maintenance supplies, the real vision is to become the go-to marketplace for B-B supplies.

And the benefit?

The initial data from our users is they've been able to spend 75 percent less time on inventory, and increase their cost savings by 20 percent because they can price-compare and all the suppliers want to offer the best price.

Do you have any venture capital?

We do. An accelerator we're part of in Cincinnati invested $50,000, We have other things going on with accelerators.

What's long-term?

I think it's a seven to 10-year process to kind of realize our vision. I don't think it's going to be an overnight success; as somebody said, "revolution through evolution." For now, it's good a hub for getting our users — a health care hub and the investor is based in Cincinnati. We have a five-month long program there. We want to stay where our users are, so we can get feedback and improve on the product.

TECH TIDBITS ... from KARTHIK VELLANKI

Wearable electronics? I tried Fitbit but I didn't find much value in it. I don't know if it's helping anybody. I don't really see the utility of any wearable electronics.

What social networks do you use for yourself and for your business? For our business, Facebook. I use Snapchat and Facebook.

Do you prefer to read on a book or an electronic device? I prefer an electronic device, but there is a certain charm to holding a book.

What are you reading right now? "Powershift: Knowledge, Wealth and Violence at the Edge of the 21st Century" by Alvin Toffler. It's an older book, but it's incredible he could think that way about the future.