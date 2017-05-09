Two area banks recognized as among best performers
CHAMPAIGN — Two area banks were named best-performing community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
In a ranking of about 540 eligible banks with $1 billion to $10 billion in assets, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust in Mattoon was ranked No. 55 and Busey Bank in Champaign was ranked No. 80.
The ranking was based on pretax return on average tangible common equity, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted Texas ratio, net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and loan growth.
The other Illinois banks in the top 100 were Lakeside Bank in Chicago at No. 21 and QCR Holdings in Moline at No. 88.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.