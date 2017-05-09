Two area banks recognized as among best performers

CHAMPAIGN — Two area banks were named best-performing community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In a ranking of about 540 eligible banks with $1 billion to $10 billion in assets, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust in Mattoon was ranked No. 55 and Busey Bank in Champaign was ranked No. 80.

The ranking was based on pretax return on average tangible common equity, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted Texas ratio, net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and loan growth.

The other Illinois banks in the top 100 were Lakeside Bank in Chicago at No. 21 and QCR Holdings in Moline at No. 88.