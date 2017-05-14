Building permits, May 14, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Pettyjohn Builders, addition to single-family residence at 508 S. McKinley Ave., $154,000.

Sally Steffens, alteration to single-family residence at 1101 W. Beardsley Ave., $25,865.

JSM Development Services LLC, office alteration at 528 E. Green St., $41,000.

Taylor'd Restorations, alteration at Chabad Center at 509 S. Fourth St., $25,000.

Harrison French & Associates, alteration to Wal-Mart pickup area at 2610 N. Prospect Ave., $116,000.

Jackson Quality Construction, office alteration at 801 N. Country Fair Drive, $44,000.

KAP Architecture LLC, balcony repair at multifamily residence at 906 S. Oak St., $34,000.

Mahomet

Kai Kulmala, new single-family residence at 702 Country Ridge Drive, $370,000.

Ironwood Builders, new single-family residence at 1305 Briarwood Lane, $293,000.

Signature Homes, new single-family residence at 1314 Brookhaven Drive, $220,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 207 Cattail Ave. in Prairie Fields subdivision, $285,000.

Miller Construction LLC, new single-family residence at 34 Willow Court in Lake Park subdivision, $279,500.

Urbana

No new permits