Building permits, May 14, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Pettyjohn Builders, addition to single-family residence at 508 S. McKinley Ave., $154,000.
Sally Steffens, alteration to single-family residence at 1101 W. Beardsley Ave., $25,865.
JSM Development Services LLC, office alteration at 528 E. Green St., $41,000.
Taylor'd Restorations, alteration at Chabad Center at 509 S. Fourth St., $25,000.
Harrison French & Associates, alteration to Wal-Mart pickup area at 2610 N. Prospect Ave., $116,000.
Jackson Quality Construction, office alteration at 801 N. Country Fair Drive, $44,000.
KAP Architecture LLC, balcony repair at multifamily residence at 906 S. Oak St., $34,000.
Mahomet
Kai Kulmala, new single-family residence at 702 Country Ridge Drive, $370,000.
Ironwood Builders, new single-family residence at 1305 Briarwood Lane, $293,000.
Signature Homes, new single-family residence at 1314 Brookhaven Drive, $220,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 207 Cattail Ave. in Prairie Fields subdivision, $285,000.
Miller Construction LLC, new single-family residence at 34 Willow Court in Lake Park subdivision, $279,500.
Urbana
No new permits
