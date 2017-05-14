Just Askin': Walking beans
Whatever happened to walking beans?
In a word: technology.
Back in the day, it wasn't uncommon to see people walking their beans, pulling out weeds along the way. But compared to using herbicides, walking beans is much more expensive.
"I grew up walking soybeans," said Kris Ehler, who farms near Thomasboro. But "our weed killers have advanced a lot and allowed us to do it chemically rather than manually," he said.
Despite the advancements, some weeds are fighting back and have developed resistance to certain herbicides. If herbicides aren't getting the job done, farmers may fall back to weeding by hand.
"You do see some more guys starting to walk some fields as resistance has shown up in the past couple years," Ehler said. "So it's not a lost practice."
Comments
