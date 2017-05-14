Summer travel: Planes, trains or automobiles?

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Amtrak conductor Regina Buczyski, center, helps direct a passenger while ticket clerk/customer-service employee Christy Steele, left, moves a wheelchair lift into position as passengers board a train headed for Chicago on Wednesday at Illinois Terminal in Champaign.

The summer travel season is about to begin, and travelers have to decide: planes, trains or automobiles?

Relatively low fuel costs are helping planes and trains.

"In terms of where we've seen gas prices versus last year, they're about 10 cents higher than a year ago, so not the biggest change," said Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "That's what we see for most of the rest of the summer. Overall, it's far lower than during the summers of 2011 to 2014."

While gas prices typically increase during the spring before leveling off for the summer, the increase this spring has been modest.

With the low gas prices, it might be tempting to drive, said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. But he said there's more costs involved than just gas.

"If you account for the cost of parking, the dollars paid on tolls and wear and tear, we're often a better value," Magliari said.

Besides the costs, traveling by train can be more enjoyable.

"Anyone who's driven more than a few miles on Interstate 57, I-74 or even I-72 knows how miserable driving can be," he said. "And the idea of not being able to text is tough for some people as they travel. The idea of not being able to sleep is tough for some people. And there are some people who should not be driving."

For relatively short trips, Magliari said Amtrak "compares very well with short distance air" in terms of pricing.

Flying's main advantage is that it's faster, said Gene Cossey, executive director at Willard Airport.

But the best mode of transportation depends on a lot of factors, he said.

"My first thought is that people should fly everywhere they go," he said. "But a lot of that depends on where you're going to and how easy the access is to air, and the type of trip you're taking."

It also depends on how many people are going.

"If it's one or two people, it's a whole lot more convenient with flying, especially if you're going to a popular destination during the right time," Cossey said. "But with a family of five, the cost goes up tremendously. Then driving might be better."

For example, if two people are going to Florida, it might make sense to fly.

"If you're going to Florida, you're spending two days driving there and two days on the way back," Cossey said. "If you're just going to somewhere within a three hours or so drive, you're gonna want to drive."

Like trains, planes let the traveler do something else while traveling.

"You're letting someone else do the work," he said.

Willard Airport typically sees a dip in traffic during the summer, Cossey said.

"There's less university and business travel, and recreational travelers tend to look for other modes of travel right now," he said.

Willard is adding United Airlines flights June 8, and Cossey said he's "still talking to all the low-cost carriers," which would help with summer airport traffic.

Ultimately, the best mode of transportation depends on the person's travel plans.

"Both driving and flying looking fairly affordable this summer," DeHaan said. But "that's an individual's decision."