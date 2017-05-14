Today's Special: Downtown Champaign goes Himalayan

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Surajit Barai, left, and Amit Thapa prepare meals Tuesday in the kitchen at the Himalayan Chimney in downtown Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — The taste of India and Nepal has arrived on West Church Street in Champaign.

Himalayan Chimney opened May 9.

Owners Bobby Gomes, Sahil Thapa and B.J. Thapa purchased the former Nitaya Thai restaurant late last year and have been converting it to an Indian theme.

"We have decorated it to look like a traditional Indian restaurant," Gomes said.

Thapa, a native of India, said he brought his recipes from the Indian subcontinent with him and uses those recipes at the Chimney.

"I've been a chef for almost 18 1/2 years," he said. "We are particularly proud of our south Indian dishes, like dosa," which he describes as a type of pancake made from a fermented batter.

Himalayan Chimney has 15 employees.

"We have been looking to come to downtown Champaign for a long time, and we are thrilled to be open to bring fine dining to the people of this growing area," Sahil Thapa said.