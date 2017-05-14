Wired In: Yinghua Yang

Photo by: Provided Yinghua Yang

Each week, staff writer Paul Wood chats with a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet YINGHUA YANG, co-founder of FlipWord. Her current main role in the company is user interface design, learning curriculum design and project management. She is also helping the company explore the Asian market; Founded at the University of Illinois, the company is now in Palo Alto, with interns from the UI and Stanford who have strong backgrounds in software development, languages and marketing.

What's new with your company?

FlipWord successfully raised $85,211 from 205 investors on April 30. An independent researcher in the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University is testing FlipWord in a research study.

Who is on your team?

Thomas Reese and I are co-founders. He's the CEO. I'm the COO and design lead.

How did you get started?

FlipWord started as a way to fill the motivation gap. Thomas experienced self-studying Chinese as a master's student in computer science at the UI. Four years of high school Spanish had already faded. He wasn't willing to let that happen again, but still found the language slipping away after trying all kinds of language apps. Frustrated, he created FlipWord, which was designed to help him review Chinese words without any extra effort. In 2015, Thomas used FlipWord to win the top prize at the Cozad New Venture Competition. I joined the company as a co-founder after meeting Thomas and working on projects at Hackathons. We shared a common interest in passive language learning, but for different reasons. As a language instructor and master's student in the Department of Linguistics, I had experienced a common drop-off of language retention among students due to the mainstream language pedagogy flaw — teaching inside a closed environment. I switched gears and began to design passive language learning apps. After creating multiple award-winning apps through Hackathons, I joined FlipWord in 2016 and guided FlipWord to become a comprehensive app that teaches all aspects of a language.

Who else is on your team?

As we've grown the company, we've added a diverse team. The interns work with us to build the product, enhance the language content and engage users. For this semester, 75 percent of our interns are from Stanford and 25 percent are from the UI. We look forward to growing the team in the future, to bring on more great talent who can help create a paradigm shift from traditional lessons to methods not possible until recently.

What does your product do? And the benefit?

FlipWord is a Chrome extension (and soon mobile app) that intelligently and automatically replaces a few words with the language you want to learn on every English web page, as you casually browse the web. Simply hover over to access a bite-sized lesson and gamified communication practice. Your knowledge will grow exponentially, quantified through progress charts and various tiny quizzes. No time must be set aside to learn. Instead, you constantly learn as you browse your favorite content. FlipWord makes sure this personal but effective habit will accompany you through life.

Do you have any venture capital?

After the successful equity crowd-funding, we will begin to reach out to angel investors and VCs.

How do you make money?

FlipWord's business model is structured around learning. A subscription fee is charged every month. For every day you hit your minimum goal, you are refunded, it's free. Charging based on usage provides an additional extrinsic motivator to learn. In addition, the experience is gamified, making using the app more fun and rewarding for the user. Based on our initial tests, this method provides a positive feedback loop. Just like grades at the end of a semester, this continuous challenge pushes students to persist in ways they wouldn't otherwise.

What's in the future?

We will improve the learning system, offer continuous upgrades over six months, add features for connecting learners and release a mobile app.

TECH TIDBITS ... from YINGHUA YANG

Does your company use social media? Yes, our Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/flipword/

Do you have any wearable electronics? I'm currently wearing the new Fitbit Alta HR. My first wearable device is the Jawbone Up24. Then I interned at John Deere Technology Innovation Center in 2015 to do wearable technology research, during which I researched all kinds of wearable devices ranging from Google Glass to Myo. The same year, I won the Pebble's Coolest Hack, which gave me a Pebble Time.

Do you prefer to read digitally or an actual book? Digital. It's good for the environment as well.

Do you have an entrepreneur who is a hero? Probably Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. I wouldn't think they are heroes though.