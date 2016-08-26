Here's a snippet of Tom's Mailbag, which publishes at 2 p.m. Fridays. Submit questions here.

“How many nights has the current governor stayed in the governor’s mansion? How does that compare to his predecessor? How does that compare to other previous governors?”

A spokesman for Gov. Bruce Rauner said that through the end of July, Rauner had spent 567 days in office and 293 nights at the Executive Mansion, a 52 percent rate.

Rauner makes it a point to tell downstate audiences how much he enjoys living in Springfield and the mansion, and riding his Harley on country roads.

“We’ll get it fixed up. We should treat it with respect and make it nice again. To live in the governor’s residence is an honor. It’s a privilege and I’m looking forward to living in Springfield. As a bird hunter and a Harley rider, it’s way better in the center of the state than it is up north anyway,” he told a group in Casey last year.

“I’m going to use the governor’s residence to do the government’s business. I’m going to recruit companies to come here and I’m going to entertain them at the governor’s residence. And I’m going to entertain the president of Poland or the president or Russia or China or Brazil to get them to invest and put companies and businesses into Illinois.”

A 2014 Associated Press story said that Gov. Pat Quinn, Rauner’s predecessor, spent fewer than 70 nights a year in the mansion.

His predecessor, Rod Blagojevich, was infamous for spending very little time in Springfield. Blago would fly to Springfield in the morning and fly home in the evening so he could return to his wife and two daughters in their North Side Chicago home.