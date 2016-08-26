Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith coming to State Farm Center



CHAMPAIGN — Grammy-winning couple Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will bring their symphony-filled Christmas tour to the State Farm Center Dec. 9.

They’ll be joined by Republic recording artist Jordan Smith, Season 9 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”

With critically-acclaimed holiday albums between the two, the 2016 tour will showcase Christmas repertoires.

The Christmas tour will help benefit Operation Christmas Child, known for distributing more than 135 million shoeboxes of Christmas gifts to children in need in 150 countries.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show one hour later.

Tickets range from $39 to $80 (fees may apply).

The center’s ticket office is 866-ILLINI-1 (866-455-4641).





