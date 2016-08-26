Felon sentenced to prison for having gun
URBANA — A Champaign man not allowed to possess a weapon has been sentenced to prison for that offense.
Joe Junior Hunt, 34, of the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a weapon by a felon for a sentence of 52 months in prison.
Hunt admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that on May 9 he had a 9 mm gun, which Urbana police found under his bed during a court-authorized search. They got a search warrant from a judge based on allegations that Hunt was selling drugs from his home in April.
Although police found cocaine in the house, another count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance was dismissed in return for Hunt's plea.
Court records show Hunt has prior convictions for attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance.
