High school football scoreboard, Aug. 26-27, 2016

The wait is nearly over.

Almost nine months after Arcola claimed a Class 1A state title and Unity played for a state title in 3A, the 2016 high school football season is upon us.

However, weather is causing some delays.

PBL and GCMS won't play tonight after severe weather roared through Ford County, causing the game to be delayed until a decision was made at 7:40 p.m. to postponed the game to 6 p.m. on Saturday in Paxton.

Over in Mahomet, the Bulldogs' season opener at Frank Dutton Field against Mount Zion appears headed for an 8:10 p.m. start after lightning was spotted in the area.

Unity is playing at Decatur St. Teresa in a highly-anticipated game between two old Okaw Valley Conference rivals, with the Rockets trailing early in the first quarter.

And at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign, Centennial's home opener against Bradley-Bourbonnais is hoping to start at 7:50 p.m. because of weather.

Meanwhile, Champaign Central is trying to repeat last year's magical run to the Class 5A state semifinals and the 11-2 record the Maroons produced. Coach Nate Albaugh begins his fourth year in charge of Central with a Big 12 opener at Peoria Richwoods.

So far, so good as the Maroons lead 14-0 in the second quarter.

We will update that game and more all here throughout Friday night and into Saturday.