High school football scoreboard, Aug. 26-27, 2016
Fri, 08/26/2016 - 7:47pm | The News-Gazette

The wait is nearly over.

Almost nine months after Arcola claimed a Class 1A state title and Unity played for a state title in 3A, the 2016 high school football season is upon us.

However, weather is causing some delays. 

PBL and GCMS won't play tonight after severe weather roared through Ford County, causing the game to be delayed until a decision was made at 7:40 p.m. to postponed the game to 6 p.m. on Saturday in Paxton.

Over in Mahomet, the Bulldogs' season opener at Frank Dutton Field against Mount Zion appears headed for an 8:10 p.m. start after lightning was spotted in the area.

Unity is playing at Decatur St. Teresa in a highly-anticipated game between two old Okaw Valley Conference rivals, with the Rockets trailing early in the first quarter.

And at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign, Centennial's home opener against Bradley-Bourbonnais is hoping to start at 7:50 p.m. because of weather.

Meanwhile, Champaign Central is trying to repeat last year's magical run to the Class 5A state semifinals and the 11-2 record the Maroons produced. Coach Nate Albaugh begins his fourth year in charge of Central with a Big 12 opener at Peoria Richwoods.

So far, so good as the Maroons lead 14-0 in the second quarter.

We will update that game and more all here throughout Friday night and into Saturday.

Friday, August 26 SCORE QUARTER
Big 12    
Champaign Central 14 2Q
at Peoria Richwoods 0  
     
Urbana 0 1Q
at Normal Community 14  
     
Nonconference    
Argenta-Oreana 28 2Q
at Meridian 0  
     
ALAH 6 End 1Q
at Tri-County 7  
     
Bradley-Bourbonnais    
at Centennial    
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 8 End 1Q
at Warrensburg-Latham 7  
     
Clifton Central    
at Prairie Central    
     
Fisher 0 3:52 1Q
at Tuscola 27  
     
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley   PPD, 6 p.m. Saturday
at Paxton-Buckley-Loda    
     
Iroquois West 0 End 1Q
at Oakwood 6  
     
Kankakee 8 4:27 1Q
at Danville 7  
     
Martinsville 15 End 1Q
at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P 0  
     
Monticello 26 6:29 2Q
at Nokomis 0  
     
Mount Zion    
at Mahomet-Seymour    
     
Rantoul    
at Charleston    
     
Ridgeview/Lexington 3 6:00 1Q
at LeRoy 0  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 0 7:22 1Q
at Wilmington 7  
     
St. Thomas More    
at Olympia    
     
Salt Fork 7 5:50 2Q
at Eureka 6  
     
South Fork 0 2:14 1Q
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 14  
     
Unity 0 6:09 1Q
at Decatur St. Teresa 7  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 8 End 1Q
at Clinton 7  
     
Walther Christian 0 1:27 1Q
at Milford/Cissna Park 16  
     
Westville 35 11:00 2Q
at Oblong 0  
     
Saturday, August 27    
Nonconference    
Arcola    

at Central A&M, 2 p.m.

    
Newton    
at Georgetown-RF, 2 p.m.
   
Bismarck-Henning    
at Watseka, 7 p.m.    

 

