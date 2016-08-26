Probation for man in possession of a stolen car

URBANA — A Champaign man who police found driving a car that had been shot at less than 24 hours earlier last month has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Kytiece Frazier, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of North Willis Avenue, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession of a stolen vehicle.

He admitted that on July 24, he was driving a car that belonged to the father of a man who had been shot in it the day before.

The shooting of the 22-year-old man happened near First and Hill streets about 2:40 a.m. on July 23. He drove himself to the hospital after receiving a grazing wound to the neck.

Frazier was stopped in the car about 1 a.m. the next day by a Champaign police officer who noted the car had at least two obvious bullet holes and two shattered windows.

Frazier told police he was riding in the car when the other man was shot. He took the car from the hospital after the victim drove it there but didn’t tell police why.

Frazier was also sentenced to 34 days in jail but given credit for time already served and ordered to perform 100 hours of public service.

Court records show he has a prior adjudication as a juvenile for residential burglary from 2011.