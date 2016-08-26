Tom's #Mailbag, Aug. 26, 2016

Questions for Tom? ASK THEM HERE and he'll chase down your answer

Any week at Mailbag Headquarters is a successful week when we don’t get a question about when Golden Corral is coming to town. Such was this week.

But there were plenty of other questions about: campus construction, the panels around the State Farm Center exterior, old-time Champaign squad cars, the UI solar farm and whether sheep might be employed there, Urbana school enrollments then and now, a new grocery store in Champaign, an old Kresge store in Champaign, retail restroom requirements, naturalization ceremonies and the tally on how many nights Bruce Rauner has spent in the Executive Mansion.

Governors in the mansion

“How many nights has the current governor stayed in the governor’s mansion? How does that compare to his predecessor? How does that compare to other previous governors?”

A spokesman for Gov. Bruce Rauner said that through the end of July Rauner had spent 567 days in office and 293 nights at the Executive Mansion, a 52 percent rate.

Rauner makes it a point to tell downstate audiences how much he enjoys living in Springfield and the mansion, and riding his Harley on country roads.

“We’ll get it fixed up. We should treat it with respect and make it nice again. To live in the governor’s residence is an honor. It’s a privilege and I’m looking forward to living in Springfield. As a bird hunter and a Harley rider, it’s way better in the center of the state than it is up north anyway,” he told a group in Casey last year.

“I’m going to use the governor’s residence to do the government’s business. I’m going to recruit companies to come here and I’m going to entertain them at the governor’s residence. And I’m going to entertain the president of Poland or the president or Russia or China or Brazil to get them to invest and put companies and businesses into Illinois.”

A 2014 Associated Press story said that Gov. Pat Quinn, Rauner’s predecessor, spent fewer than 70 nights a year in the mansion.

His predecessor, Rod Blagojevich, was infamous for spending very little time in Springfield. Blago would fly to Springfield in the morning and fly home in the evening so he could return to his wife and two daughters in their North Side Chicago home.

Swept up in traffic

“I recently saw a street sweeper machine on Prospect Avenue during rush hour, blocking traffic. Is this common practice for the city of Champaign, as it is hazardous?”

Street sweepers run daily between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3 p.m., said Kris Koester, public information officer for the Champaign public works department.

“The sweepers move throughout the city on a rotating basis. Therefore, it is possible that they are on a main route while moving between side streets. Also, the sweepers may return to the Public Works facility (near Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road) to drop off the load of debris they have accumulated,” he said. “Each of the three sweepers is equipped with brightly lit arrows indicating to drivers to go around and to allow for a 50-foot clearance.”

Restroom requirement

“Is there a requirement for stores to provide restroom facilities for customers? I notice thrift and antique stores sometimes don’t have anything available and sometimes even have signs posted that they don’t have public restrooms.”

Welcome to the you-learn-something-new-every-day department.

Buildings with less than 5,000 square feet of gross public area, or with occupancies of fewer than 100 persons, need not provide public restrooms, according to the Illinois Plumbing Code.

But there is a special provision, written in 2005, for people with an “eligible medical condition,” including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, any other inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, or any other medical condition that requires immediate access to a toilet facility.

Says the law:

“A retail establishment that has a toilet facility for its employees shall allow a customer to use that facility during normal business hours if the toilet facility is reasonably safe and all of the following conditions are met:

“(1) The customer requesting the use of the employee toilet facility suffers from an eligible medical condition or utilizes an ostomy device.

“(2) Three or more employees of the retail establishment are working at the time the customer requests use of the employee toilet facility.

“(3) The retail establishment does not normally make a restroom available to the public.

“(4) The employee toilet facility is not located in an area where providing access would create an obvious health or safety risk to the customer or an obvious security risk to the retail establishment.

“(5) A public restroom is not immediately accessible to the customer.”

Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said, “If I were a person with one of these conditions, I would print and carry this law with me just in case” it became an issue when visiting a business.

Illuminating traffic lights

“Any idea on what the maintenance schedule is like for traffic lights in Champaign? I have come to the one at Springfield Avenue and Staley Road several times and while travelling (west) on Springfield I have noticed that the left turn arrow is not lit. Other green lights are working properly. As a result of no green arrow, cars sit and wait, assuming that oncoming traffic will be moving and nothing happens. Seems to me to be very dangerous and cars may choose the wrong moment to make their move assuming they still have an arrow they can’t see. I have heard of other traffic lights not have functioning bulbs in Champaign also.”

“Thank you for letting us know of the outage, an outage was reported at this location approximately two weeks ago and it was subsequently repaired,” Koester said. “When staff checked the signal this morning, it was in proper working order. In the future, if outages are noticed, please report them to the Public Works Department via email at publicworks@champaignil.gov or by calling 403-4700.”



Drivers license delay

“What is happening with drivers licenses? In the past you got your license or I.D. the same day you applied. Now all of the sudden you have to wait while they are sent away to have something added and be sent out in the mail. Are state I.D. being fit with tracking chips?”

The Illinois secretary of state’s office earlier this year announced that it was making the changes to bring the state into compliance with the REAL ID requirements of the federal Department of Homeland Security.

From the secretary of state’s web site:

“Applicants visiting Driver Services facilities will no longer be issued a new permanent DL/ID card at the end of the application process. Instead, they will leave the facility with a temporary secure paper driver’s license, which is valid for 45 days and will serve as their DL/ID for driving purposes and proof of identification. For air travel, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security states that it will accept the temporary document in conjunction with the old DL/ID to board an aircraft until the permanent card arrives in the mail. Therefore, the facility employee will return the old DL/ID card back to the applicant after punching a hole in it.

“Meanwhile, the applicant’s information will be sent to a centralized, secure facility in Illinois. After fraud checks have been conducted to ensure the applicant’s identity, a higher quality, more secure DL/ID will be printed and sent via U.S. mail within 15 business days to the applicant’s address.”

Here’s the link for more information ... http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/drivers/drivers_license/ce...

Naturalization ceremonies

“I am always deeply moved by News-Gazette stories of people becoming new U.S. citizens. I would love to attend such occasions (we live within walking distance of the courthouse). How can we learn ahead of time about naturalization ceremonies?”

They’re listed on the web site of the U.S. District Court of Central Illinois. Here’s the link ... http://www.ilcd.uscourts.gov/news/2016-naturalization-ceremonies

The next ones in Urbana are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

State Farm Center exterior

“What is plan for large slanted windows at State Farm Center? From the outside, it appears they are lined with panels of sheet-rock. Will these panels be removed at some point?”

Nope, that’s not sheet rock, although I can see why you’d think that. Those big glass panels are pretty dirty right now.

But those are glass wall panels around the upper concourse, said State Farm Center Director Kevin Ullestad. And they’re all-new glass walls with new framing, not the glass walls that were part of the old “Assembly Hall,” which opened in 1963.

Urbana elementary school enrollments, then and now

“I’d be curious to see 2016 enrollment numbers at Urbana grade schools compared with those from 1966 that ran in the history item in last Saturday’s paper. And where was the Hays School?”

Hays School was renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in 1970. It’s at 1108 Fairview Ave., Urbana, at the corner of Fairview and Goodwin.

Here were the expected elementary school enrollments for the nine Urbana elementary schools in 1966:

Hays School, 301

Leal School, 440

Lincoln-Thornburn, 305

Thomas Paine, 444

Prairie, 591

Washington, 399

Webber, 369

Wiley, 587

Yankee Ridge, 504

Here are the more recent enrollments in Urbana’s six elementary schools, with information from the latest (2015) school report cards:

Martin Luther King: 324

Leal: 401

Thomas Paine: 297

Prairie (now Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr.): 415

Wiley: 284

Yankee Ridge: 332

Old Kresge store

“I remember a store in downtown Champaign where Guido’s is now. I thought it had two or three levels. I remember riding my bike there. Is there more history about this?”

S.S. Kresge, a five and dime/department store that was a forerunner of Kmart, operated at 2 E. Main St., what is now Guido’s, for many years. That’s probably the store you rode your bike to.

Flyght changes

“Is Flyght in Lincoln Square still open? If not, what are the plans for that spot?”

Flyght is still open, said owner Joshua James, but it’s no longer serving lunch.

New hours are: 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

New grocery store

“What is going into the anchor space at Royal Plaza, the space once used by Piccadilly Liquors?”

It’s a local grocery store that will have an international flavor, said Champaign Planning & Development Director Bruce Knight. The building permit for the unit in what now is called Neil Street Commons says only that it will be a grocery store and that the owner is a trust.

Black and white squads



“Why are Champaign police cars white, and not the more common black and white? Were they ever black and white?”

Absolutely, said former Champaign Police Officer Zane Ziegler, who is the department’s unofficial historian.

Here is his rundown of all black and/or white Champaign Police squad cars:

1950s (and before) squads came right off the dealer lot without regard to color.

1952 “Police” and a Gold 5 point star was added to the side.

1960 We had a white VW bug with right-hand drive (led the 4th of July parade) and at least two white station wagons

1963 White Chevy II with a porcelain on steel 12-inch emblem that was screwed in to the door.

1967 White top/black Chevy (Officer Robert Tatman was driving one of these the night he was killed, an unsolved murder case from Nov. 25, 1967).

1972 White top and doors over black.

1973 Captain J.O. Jones ordered first actual squad car packages which were cheaper if multiple departments ordered together. Still black and white.

1975 According to J.O. Jones (patrol captain), incoming Police Chief William Dye changed to all-white squads, similar to the Illinois State Police where he began his law enforcement career.

1976 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program cars were all-white with decal stripes on the side.

1977 Squads switched to blue and white

1978 Some black and whites are still in use since squads are bought in a rotational plan.

1982 White with decal stripes down side and emblem continue to today with several variations along the way.

Missing playground equipment

“Do you know anything about why the wooden boat and train were taken down from AMBUCS Park in Urbana? My daughter loves going there and was sad to see the boat was no longer there.”

“As part of the transition to the new all-accessible playground we all installed a few years ago, the boat, train and other play features were retired as they were not accessible, did not meet today’s safety standards and the wood used to make them deteriorates fairly quickly,” said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District. “Wood typically does not hold up over time in an outdoor setting without regular maintenance and replacement of the boards and supports.”

The park district “has been working with the Greater Champaign County AMBUCS service club to provide quality play experiences at AMBUCS Park for over 20 years,” Bartlett said. “The wooden boat and train were part of the earlier playground at the park.”

“We are very pleased with the ‘new’ playground and would like to thank the AMBUCS club for their ongoing contributions at AMBUCS Park,” he added.

UI solar farm



“The solar panel field located near the corner of Windsor Road and First Street has become overgrown with tall weeds. Do the panels still work with that much foliage under and above them? Also, would hiring sheep or goats to ‘mow’ the weeds be harmful to the sheep or goat (heat from the panels)?”

The Solar Farm on the University of Illinois campus was implemented as a power purchase and land lease agreement with Phoenix Solar South Farms, LLC, said Steve Breitwieser of the UI’s Facilities & Services Department.

“The agreements designate Phoenix as responsible for all maintenance of the Solar Farm during the 10-year contract, and this includes vegetation control.

“A contractor hired by Phoenix was on site in mid-June, and they are performing additional weed control activities this week.”

When the agreement with Phoenix ends, Breitwieser said, the UI will assume Solar Farm maintenance responsibilities.

And — how about this? — preliminary discussions have begun with research faculty regarding the use of sheep or low-height food crops in the future, he said.

Meanwhile, neighboring plant growth has not impacted solar production, said Breitwieser.

Solar array data can be viewedat: http://go.illinois.edu/solar.

Catching up on campus construction

“I’m curious about all the major construction on campus, what is being done at Everett and the natural history building, even the survey building. When are these projects slated to be finished?”

Breitwieser got to answer this question, too.

“Over the summer, 12 capital improvement projects reached substantial completion, the largest of which was Ikenberry Commons’ new residence hall, Wassaja Hall,” he said. “Other notable projects included Armory Building classroom repairs and Memorial Stadium masonry work.

“The Everitt Laboratory renovation is part of the Grainger Engineering Breakthroughs Initiative which is transforming the building to become the home for the Department of Bioengineering. The project is currently in the construction phase through 2018. A primary focus of the design phase was to upgrade the building exterior, while maintaining its original appearance, in order to provide temperature and humidity controls required in new laboratory spaces.”

More project information can be found at: http://everitt.illinois.edu.

He also mentioned a fascinating project I somehow had missed, even though it’s across Gregory Drive from the Graduate Library, where I spend a lot of time.

“The complete interior and exterior of the 120-year-old Surveying Building will be renovated to create a state-of-the-art study center,” said Breitwieser. “The facility, expected to be completed in 2017, will be renamed the Irwin Center for Doctoral Study in Business. The work will include an insulated slate roof, restored masonry, and new modern windows providing energy-efficiency upgrades. The original appearance of the building will be maintained.”

Finally, substantial completion of the Natural History Building is anticipated in early 2017.

“The facility will feature new classrooms, laboratories, and offices along with upgraded mechanical and electrical systems. Many of the building’s original features such as wooden doors and frames, architectural woodwork, portions of cabinetry and laboratory tops, and select wood flooring were preserved for reinstallation,” he said. “The project will also replicate one of the monumental stairs and restore the other stairs in the original portion of the building. While this project is focused on interior upgrades, it also restored parts of the exterior envelope, including tuck pointing of the original brick and replacement of stone from the 1894 original (architect Nathan) Ricker entrance. Modifications to the roof and the courtyards will allow for light to filter to the building interior, reestablishing the day lit appearance to the student gathering space, once housing the museum. A new elevator adjacent to the south entrance of the facility will provide ADA accessibility to all parts of the building.”