Updated: storms sock southern counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western Coles County, southeastern Moultrie County and east central Shelby County until 4:15 p.m.



The National Weather Service has issued a pair of advisories for southern counties in East Cental Illinois:



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LINCOLN HAS ISSUED A



* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR...

NORTHEASTERN COLES COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS...

CENTRAL EDGAR COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS...



* UNTIL 600 PM CDT



* AT 254 PM CDT...DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING

HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF THREE

INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO

BEGIN SHORTLY.



* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...

PARIS...OAKLAND...KANSAS...BROCTON...VERMILION...REDMON...EDGAR...

ISABEL...EDGAR COUNTY AIRPORT AND BORTON.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD

DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LINCOLN HAS ISSUED A



* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...

EAST CENTRAL EDGAR COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS...



* UNTIL 330 PM CDT



* AT 248 PM CDT...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR

PARIS...MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH.



HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.



SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.



IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE

TO ROOFS...SIDING...AND TREES.



* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

PARIS...VERMILION AND EDGAR COUNTY AIRPORT.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A

BUILDING.



TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM...AND MAY LEAD TO

FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.