What's In A Name? Farmer City

Each week, staff writer Marcus Jackson explores the origin of a local landmark

There’s only one Farmer City in the U.S., right here in central Illinois between Champaign and Bloomington.

But had it not been for confusion with the United States Postal Service, it might be known today as Mount Pleasant.

Not knowing there was a already a community in Illinois known as Mount Pleasant, early settlers of what is today Farmer City went with that name. But postal service refused delivery to the second Mount Pleasant.

“There was a town meeting and since there were more farmers than city folk, the name the people came up with was Farmer City,” said Larry Woliung, current city manager of Farmer City.

According to the Farmer City Genealogical and Historical Society, it was 1869 when a member of the Farmer City State Legislature introduced a bill to the General Assembly to officially change the name.

One of the slogans today in Farmer City is “United and Unique.”

“We’re unique because we’re the only Farmer City in the United States,” Woliung said. “We’re united because of the farmers and city people coming together.”

There was once a Farmer City in Kansas in the 1800s, though it never materialized as once thought and is now a ghost town.