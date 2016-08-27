Area history, Aug. 27, 2016

Today is Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Gov. Dunne said today he will not call a special session of the Legislature to make it possible for Illinois guardsmen on the Mexican border to vote in the primary and fall elections. Dunne said he failed to get an assurance that enough lawmakers would attend a session.

In 1966, the most popular freshman ever to hit the University of Illinois visited the campus Friday night. Harold Lloyd, who starred in numerous films, including "The Freshman," first released in 1925, was on campus for the National Student Congress and a preview of a new film, "The Funny Side of Harold Lloyd."

In 2001, two new group homes in Rantoul, operated by Community Integrated Living Arrangements, recently opened, each providing a home for five developmentally disabled adults.