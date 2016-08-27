Champaign-Urbana unemployment rates improved in July

CHICAGO — Job growth downstate continues to lag, but unemployment rates for July in Champaign-Urbana last month and in Champaign County as a whole were showing slight declines from a year ago, according to the state's Department of Employment Security.

The jobless rate in Champaign County for July was 5.1 percent, compared to 5.6 percent in July 2015.

Urbana's July unemployment rate edged closer to Champaign's in the 12-month period.

Champaign's rate fell from 5.6 percent a year ago to 5.2 percent last month, and Urbana's dropped from 6.2 percent to 5.8 percent.

Other East Central Illinois counties were showing similar declines, with the highest area unemployment rate in the area for Danville.

The jobless rate in Danville rose a bit from 8.5 percent to 8.6 percent, even while Vermilion County's declined from 7.4 percent to 7.1 percent.

Despite the drops in rates in the Champaign-Urbana area, the state estimated about 6,000 people in that labor force remained without jobs in July.

Non-farm employment in the Champaign-Urbana area was up from a year ago, with some sectors gaining jobs, including retail, government, education, health services, transportation, warehousing, utilities, information and construction.

Job losses were recorded in manufacturing, wholesale trades, professional and business services and the leisure and hospitality industry, according to the state.

Statewide, 12 of Illinois' metro areas saw declines in their over-the-year jobless rates, and eight gained in non-farm jobs, according to the data from the state and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Our job growth rate is still half that of the rest of the country," state Department of Employment Security Director Jeff Mays said in a statement. "Most of our job growth is concentrated primarily in the northeast corner of the state, while downstate job growth continue to lag."