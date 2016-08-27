New UI chancellor pushes up start date

Video: Robert Jones: New UI Chancellor » more Videographer: Heather Coit/Rick Danzl Robert Jones, the new UI Chancellor, fields questions from The News-Gazette Editorial Board in Champaign on Wednesday, July 20, 2016.

URBANA — The University of Illinois’ new chancellor will arrive on campus a week earlier than expected.

Robert Jones’ first day in office will be Sept. 26, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said Friday.

Jones’ employment agreement stipulated that he’d start at Illinois by Oct. 3, after he wrapped up his work as president of the University at Albany in New York, Kaler said.

“He just wanted to make sure that he had enough time at Albany to finish any outstanding things that needed to be done and not leave them in a lurch,” she said. Jones responded to email questions via Kaler.

The school had its annual convocation on Friday, and Jones still has to finish some promotion and tenure work, Kaler said.

Albany will have an interim president named by mid-September, and his last day as president will be Sept. 23.

“He feels he’s at a point where he can step away, and he’s very eager to begin his time at Illinois,” Kaler said.

Jones, an agronomist and a former administrator at the University of Minnesota, has been president at Albany for three years.

He was announced as the next UI chancellor on July 19 and publicly introduced to the campus the following day. He has visited once since then, to meet with members of his cabinet, Kaler said. He does not plan to return to campus before Sept. 26.

Jones will replace interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, who plans to return full-time to her other job as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Wilson took over a year ago after former Chancellor Phyllis Wise resigned following an investigation into her use of private emails to conduct university business.