State Board of Elections appeals judge's ruling on Gill

SPRINGFIELD — A decision enjoining the Illinois State Board of Elections from booting independent congressional candidate David Gill off the November ballot is being appealed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

The State Board of Elections on Friday filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Springfield after U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough of Springfield denied to issue a stay of her Thursday opinion. It ordered the elections board to keep Gill's name on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The notice of appeal came on the same day that the board of elections certified that Gill's name would appear on the ballot.

"By this appeal, the Defendants request that the preliminary injunction or- der be reversed and vacated, and that they be granted any other relief to which they may be entitled in this matter," said the notice signed by Attorney General Lisa Madigan and her two assistants, Sarah Newman and Thomas Ioppolo, who argued the case before Myerscough.

Myerscough ruled on Thursday that Gill's name could appear on the Nov. 8 ballot even though he submitted fewer than the 10,754 signatures state law required of an independent candidate running in the 13th Congressional District.

She wrote that allowing "a candidate with 8,593 valid signatures for nomination constitutes a negligible injury" to the board of elections when compared against Gill's rights "and the interests of the public."

She said that Gill "will be irreparably harmed" if his name is not permitted on the ballot.

"Similarly, voters who would have voted for the candidate would also suffer irreparable harm," she wrote.

Gill's attorney, Sam Cahnmann, said Friday that by appealing Myerscough's decision, the state risks delaying the development and printing of election ballots by county clerks in the 13th District.

Election authorities by law must mail ballots to overseas citizens and those serving in the military by Sept. 23.

"They were complaining about us (Gill) cutting it so close," said Cahmann, "and now they are trying to prolong this thing and are putting the election at risk with this action."