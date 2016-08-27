Weekend Planner: Flying for the fun of it

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette David Thompson of Niles, Mich., who has been flying radio-controlled aircraft since he was 6, works on his MXS-R model airplane as his F4U Corsair sits in the foreground Friday at the Champaign County Radio Control Club's airfield on Bloomington Road in Champaign.

If you think most licensed airplane pilots would have an easy time flying remote-controlled planes, you should think again.

"They find out it's quite a bit different to fly a remote-controlled airplane than it is to sit in a plane and fly it. Some pilots can adapt to it and some can't," said Dan Kemphues, who organized the annual Barnstormers Over Champaign from 9 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Champaign County Radio Control Club's airfield at 3616 W. Bloomington Road, C.

Here's more, courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. Last year, Barnstormers Over Champaign drew 65 pilots and "God knows how many spectators but a lot," Kemphues said. The pilots don't fly small remote-controlled planes, the smallest of which can fit in the palm of your hand. They fly big airplanes — with wingspans of 80 inches or more and weights ranging from 15 to 45 pounds.

"If a guy comes out with a small one, we won't let him fly," Kemphues said.

2. There will be five or six planes in the air at a time, flying rectangular or circular patterns, depending on the wind. Do they ever collide?

"For them to hit each other, there's always a chance of that, but it's really remote," Kemphues said. "If you try to do it, it's almost impossible."

The planes carry no cargo, but some pilots attach cameras or have them drop parachutes holding doll-like figures.

3. There will be no competition at Barnstormers; just flying.

"It's more of a fun fly; we all get together and fly big airplanes all day long," Kemphues said.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle, door prizes and concessions. Admission and parking are free. No license but training is necessary to operate the planes; the 140-member club offers training from 5 p.m. to dusk every Thursday from mid-May to mid-September at its field.