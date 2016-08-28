Area history, Aug. 28, 2016

Today is Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, horses were everywhere at the Champaign County Fairgrounds Sunday and so were county people who appreciate good horse flesh. Connoisseurs who know a horse whether he is on exhibit or not, and those who enjoy the shapely, graceful lines and sleek hide of the thoroughbred, were everywhere and everyone resolved to return to see the night shows when the fair opens Tuesday.

In 1966, Illinois license plates will be black on white for 1967, said Secretary of State Paul Powell. For the first time in several years, the colors do not symbolize either the colors of a state university or of another state institution celebrating an anniversary.

In 2001, University of Illinois officials promise to resurrect an aborted venture capital fund for new high-tech firms, despite the resignation of the program's entire staff and charges of political meddling. A clash between the executive director of the program and the chairman of the UI board of trsutees, Gerald Shea, has brought progress on the venture program to a halt.