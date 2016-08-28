The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Aug. 28, 2016

With LOVIE SMITH set to make his orange-and-blue debut in six days, we asked 10 familiar faces to tell us about one of their Illini firsts.

DAN MALONEY

The last officially recognized Chief Illiniwek

"My first performance as Chief Illiniwek XXXVI was on September 2nd, 2006. It was a night game, 6 o'clock, which meant I had an entire day to go through every one of the possible outcomes and ways I could mess up in front of a packed Memorial Stadium. Plus, the Marching Illini had rehearsal at about 11 a.m. and I think the temp of the field was about 115 degrees.

"I remember a few things very clearly: Kyle Cline helping a very obviously nervous Logan Ponce with all the supporting issues — he dropped the headdress at least once; my then-girlfriend and now wife, Catherine, reassuring me I'd do just fine; and my parents calling probably six times in a 30-minute period to double-check all the details about game day.

"When it was time to perform, I was so amped up by the time the Three-In-One hit, I ended up going to the back of the south end zone in the downfield dance and caused a photographer to have to take a solid six, seven steps back because I would have kicked him in the face during the second split jump.

"That night, the adrenaline kept me up until the sun rose."

STEVE BECKETT

Urbana attorney

"The first Illinois athlete I represented was a gymnast who I will call 'Joe.' That's not his real name.

"He was arrested for a minor disorderly conduct after being involved in a scuffle at a local watering hole. He was put in the back of a police paddy wagon with his hands cuffed behind his back. When the paddy wagon got to the old police station, Joe was ordered to the back door of the vehicle, which was about 3 to 4 feet off the ground.

"Joe immediately did a full flip with a half-twist, landing on his feet with a '10' performance. Needless to say, the officers were taken by surprise and didn't know how to react.

"The prosecutor I was dealing with was not amused that charges were dismissed. This was many years ago — we don't have paddy wagons, but I hope we have police officers and prosecutors with the same sense of humor."

ROD CARDINAL

Spent 30 years as head men's basketball trainer

"One of the very first basketball players that I got involved with was the late Big Bill Rucks. This would have been the fall of 1973. Skip Pickering, the head athletic trainer, and Coach Harv Schmidt talked about trying to improve Bill's flexibility so he could be more mobile on the court.

"Bill, at 7-foot-plus, was the biggest man that I had ever been around, and he was a very solid guy. Being new to Illinois, I eagerly accepted this job.

"I was going to start with improving ankle flexibility, only to find that his ankles would hardly even bend. So then I thought maybe I should work on his hamstrings — Yikes! He had the biggest, thickest and heaviest legs I had ever lifted, like lifting a huge tree trunk.

"Needless to say, progress was very slow, if at all. Bill was a real trouper, even suggesting that I tie one of his legs to a rope-and-pulley system to try to increase his range of motion. I did not do that, but I thought about it as my back and shoulders ached for weeks."

CHERYL EASTER

Former UI first lady

"I actually remember being a little nervous waiting to host our first event at the President's House. We were holding a reception to celebrate the Krannert Debut Artist and I was not exactly sure what my role was supposed to be.

"I remember standing near the front door to greet guests as they arrived and quickly realizing that I had an easy job. Our director of special events, Dena Bagger, had carefully planned everything and guests were there to have a good time. Our debut artist was Wuna Meng, a beautiful and talented pianist. I was definitely surprised when I was asked to choose the piece that she would perform that afternoon.

"Most people probably do not know that I spent some time in a coat room talking to a young cellist who had provided background music for the event. She was excited and a little nervous to be leaving campus soon for her job with an orchestra in Chicago. I enjoyed interacting with everyone that came to the house, guests and all who helped make it a wonderful place to entertain."

JERRY HESTER

Basketball radio analyst, 2005-16

"I remember worrying about the smallest details before my first broadcast: Should I sit with my elbows on the table? Should I wear a tie or is it OK just having on my dress shirt? Not knowing what to expect, the night before I memorized the opposing team's coaches' names, players' names, uniform numbers, heights, weights and shooting percentages, et cetera. Luckily, I was blessed with a decent memory.

"I remember showing up about three hours before the game and realized that was probably a little bit earlier than needed. Once the game started, I immediately felt relaxed and enjoyed just talking basketball.

"During the first media time-out, I took my headphones off and asked Brian: 'They actually pay us to do this?' Brian said 'Shhh, don't tell anyone.' What I remember most is thinking Brian Barnhart is really good and I need to step up my game if I want to do this a another year."

BOB HAUSER

Outgoing College of ACES dean

"During my first year as dean, I was hosting an informal get-together at the state fair involving several folks from the Illinois agricultural industry with representatives from the university. I gave a few welcoming remarks and then proceeded to introduce the dozen or so university attendees by just looking around the room and providing the name and role of each person as I came to them.

"The problem was that as my introductions approached the area where President Mike Hogan was standing, I realized that I had forgotten his name. I nonchalantly introduced people standing around him and then others in the room, but was naturally taken back to his area of the room again.

"By then, Mike had figured out that his two or three months at the university were not long enough for my short memory, so when I looked in his direction again he goodheartedly said, 'It's Mike — Mike Hogan — and you're not off to a particularly good start.' I responded, 'But at least you'll never forget me,' to which he said, 'You're right, Brian,' which remained my nickname — to Mike anyway — for quite some time.

"I don't think there's a lesson here, but I do think that presidents, chancellors, deans and coaches can come and go quite readily without affecting the fundamental strength of a university that is defined mostly by its faculty and its students. Those are the people we need to remember."

CHRIS KENNEDY

Trustees chairman, 2009-15

"My first board meeting at the University of Illinois occurred in Champaign-Urbana, and it drew a lot of attention, as an almost entirely new board was being empaneled. We were taking a vote to embrace reforms as a result of the Category I scandal. The governor was going to attend, we were accepting resignations from high-ranking administrators, and we needed to approve an operating budget and confirm all academic appointments.

"I sat where I was told to, which thankfully was next to Michele Thompson, the longtime secretary of the board of trustees and the Rock of Gibraltar for the university.

"At 9 a.m., she suggested I begin the meeting. I did not.

"At 9:05 a.m., she put her hand on my mic and suggested gently that I begin.

"I turned to her and said, 'I'll start as soon as the press leaves.' There was a riser set up with six to 10 TV cameras and a half-dozen or more print reporters. I had been on lots of not-for-profit boards and a few corporate boards, and I had never been at a meeting that was open to the public, and certainly not one that was open to the press, so I expected them to leave.

"Michele responded, 'They're not leaving. They're never leaving. They'll be here the whole time.'

"And that was my introduction to the University of Illinois."

STAN IKENBERRY

Longest-serving president

"It was '79 and my appointment as president had just been publicly announced. Judy and I began in Chicago and continued in Urbana. The whole situation was very new and a bit intimidating to us both.

"Privately, we wondered: 'Will Illinois have us?' And honestly, I asked myself, 'Am I really up to this job? Will I survive?' A flood of relief flowed over us when the very first question I was asked was: 'How long will you stay?' I no longer recall the answer. Likely, I replied, 'As long as you'll have me.'

"But just to know we were wanted — and wanted for a good long time — was the warmest and most comforting welcome we could have imagined."

TOM CANEVA

Marching Illini director, 1999-2006

"I had marched in the Illini drumline 17 years earlier, so returning as the director of the band was a thrill. It was the fall of 1998, and the football team was on a 19-game losing streak. I had just come from a school that had been to bowl games eight of the nine previous seasons, so this was really different.

"What I remember most about the first football game as director is that we won and many fans stormed the field. It was terrific fun, until I turned around and saw a few members of the Marching Illini hanging from the goal posts. I'm pretty sure they didn't march again that season."

JIM SHEPPARD

Longtime voice of Memorial Stadium

"My first football game as PA announcer was on September 7, 1985. The Illini versus Southern Cal in what many thought could be a preview of the 1986 Rose Bowl. USC won, 20-10, before 76,000-plus fans, with Cap Boso scoring the only TD for the Illini on a pass from Jack Trudeau.

"I was obviously excited about announcing my first Illini game. The size of the crowd didn't bother me, but I was a little unsure of the pattern and things involved in doing PA. My spotter was close friend and Central High School coach Charlie Due, who made me feel comfortable. Looking back, my first game was memorable because Charlie passed away a week later.

"It was an extremely hot day and in the stands were a favorite aunt and uncle from California. I wish my dad could have been there, but he'd passed away two years earlier."