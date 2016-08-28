Jim Dey: Tyranny enshrined

When people get kicked in the teeth, sometimes the only thing they can do about it is complain.

Last week, the Democratic majority on the Illinois Supreme Court kicked the voters of this state in the teeth by striking down the proposed Independent Map Amendment that would end gerrymandering. All the court's Republican minority could do was complain.

"The Illinois Constitution is meant to prevent tyranny, not enshrine it," dissenting Justice Robert Thomas said.

He was joined by Justices Rita Garman and Lloyd Karmeier.

But enshrining tyranny seemed like a swell idea to the court's majority Democrats. So that's just what justices Thomas Kilbride, Mary Jane Theis, Charles Freeman and Anne Burke did.

Of course, they didn't put it that way. But they did preserve the gerrymandering of legislative districts, a time-dishonored process that denies most voters a choice in who represents them in the state House and Senate.

Sixty percent of the 158 House and Senate seats up for election on Nov. 8 have only one candidate because those who might be otherwise inclined to run know they have no chance of winning.

Why?

By studying voting patterns, skilled map-drawers can use computers to manipulate district boundary lines in ways that produce pre-determined results.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, who's in charge of map-drawing for his party, used gerrymandering to gain super-majority control of both the Senate and the House. But what's good for Madigan and his political street crew cuts voters out of the democratic process.

A bipartisan group known as Independent Map drafted a proposed constitutional amendment that would end gerrymandering by shifting map-drawing power from the politicians to an independent citizens' group. They argue that because the current process denies most voters a democratic choice, it undermines the Legislature's effectiveness.

The Illinois Constitution gives citizens the power to put a citizens' initiative on the ballot if they can generate enough public support.

So starting well over a year ago, Independent Map volunteers collected nearly 600,000 signatures of registered voters in an onerous process legislators designed to discourage such efforts. A couple months ago, the Illinois State Board of Elections approved placing the map amendment on the ballot.

That's when opponents, led from behind the scenes by Speaker Madigan, filed a legal challenge that contended the way the proposed amendment was drafted violates the Illinois Constitution.

Madigan election lawyer Michael Kaspar argued, among other things, that the amendment was fatally flawed because it assigned the state's auditor general a role in selecting the citizens' committee that would draw the map.

The court's majority adopted that argument, struck the amendment from the ballot and stated it was duty-bound to take the action it did.

"We may not ignore our mandate simply by deferring to the redistricting approach proffered by a particular ballot proposal, no matter how appealing it may be," Justice Kilbride wrote.

An incredulous Justice Thomas said the majority had simply ignored the citizen initiative language in Article XIV, Section 3 and, in doing so, nullified it.

"The majority has irrevocably severed a vital lifeline created by the drafters for the express purpose of enabling later generations of Illinoisans to use their sovereign authority as a check against self-interest by the legislature," he wrote.

He continued, "In undertaking our constitutional duties, we, as judges, are obliged to resolve any doubt as to the meaning of that provision in favor of the right of the people to have a voice in government, as the drafters intended. I would honor that obligation and permit the ballot initiative proposed here to go forward. The majority's decision to quash it is no less than the death knell of article XIV, Section 3's promise of direct democracy as a check on legislative self-interest."

Justice Garman took Thomas' argument a step further. She said the court's majority was not only ignoring the citizens' initiative provision but turning the role of government on its head.

"If any fundamental principle underlies our American system of government, it is the notion that government exists only to serve the governed. Today, that fundamental principle is dealt a serious blow," she wrote.

In a 40-page tour de force, Justice Karmeier charged the majority's political decision would damage more than the state Constitution.

"If we do not permit this ballot initiative to go forward in accordance with the law, our authority over the redistricting process and, indeed, our status as an institution, will forever be suspect," he said.

The dissents were all clear and concise — but, essentially, so much sound and fury signifying nothing.

Speaker Madigan, the most powerful politician in Illinois, won again without even breaking a sweat. Given the numbers in his favor, he had it in the bag from day one.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or at 217-351-5369.