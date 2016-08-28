No one hurt in fire at Urbana apartment house

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Urbana and Champaign firefighters respond to a fire at 111 E. Lynn St., U, on Sunday. No injuries were reported at the five-unit apartment house. Image

URBANA — Nobody was hurt in an apartment fire Sunday night on Urbana's east side, but 11 adults, two infants and four cats were displaced.

Urbana Fire Marshal Phillip Edwards said firefighters were called to a two-story, five-unit apartment building at 111 N. Lynn St. at 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke visible from the east and outside the former house that had been converted into five apartments.

Edwards said smoke and flames were found on the second floor, but they were contained to the apartment where the fire began. He said the fire was extinguished within eight minutes.

Total damage was estimated at $15,000. There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the apartment where the fire started, water damage to the apartment below and smoke damage throughout the building.

Firefighters think the fire began in the kitchen.

Edwards said the building is uninhabitable, and the cause is under investigation.

One of the first-floor residents, Charles Briggs, said he was seasoning some cast iron when he heard some banging on his apartment door.

"A resident who lives on the second floor where the fire started was knocking on the doors to get everybody else out of the building," Briggs said. "I couldn't smell any smoke until that guy came around."

Briggs said at least six people escaped safely from the building.