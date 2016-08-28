School resource officers walk a fine line

School resource officer Shelly Dominguez walks with eighth-grader Adrian Vellon through a hallway at Jefferson Middle School on Wednesday in Champaign. 'She's a very nice lady' Adrian said, explaining that Dominguez helped him study for his Constitution test last year and he got a B+. Dominguez says almost all of her interactions with students at the school over the past 11 years have been positive.

CHAMPAIGN — One minute before the bell rings at Jefferson Middle School, signaling the end of second period, the temperature in the halls seems to rise a degree with anticipation.

Officer Shelly Dominguez gets the 30-second warning on her radio — "We're about to move" — as she makes her way to her passing-period post near the middle of the sixth-grade corridor, a strategically positioned perch that allows her to keep an eye on the most students. The hallways are designed in a specific fashion, one that speeds up traffic flow and prevents the intermingling of different grade levels during passing periods.

It's the easiest way to prevent chaos, says Jefferson's school resource officer.

"When that bell rings, there's no room to move," Dominguez warns of the influx in bodies that's about to occur. The alarm sounds, the floodgates open, and Dominguez's demeanor suddenly switches.

"These sixth-graders are my babies," she says with a smile, bending over to pick up a student's binder that just took a tumble. Her eyes catch those of a short pupil, obviously confused about where to go next. She points him in the right direction. She spots one of her "buddies" who occasionally has behavioral issues when moving from class to class. The two lock arms and make their way to the child's next destination.

The bell sounds again, the hallways clear and Dominguez takes a final look down each of the three corridors. Another successful, and safe, transition.

"This is my city," she says. "I have a little over 800 kids here and they're my kids. They're my staff. It's my job to keep them safe and get to know them on a personal level so they feel safe and comfortable and cared for."

Unit 4: Probe under way

As the resource officer at Jefferson for the past 11 years, Dominguez says she knows the staff and loves the kids as if they were her own. She acknowledges there are certain aspects of her job that are often misunderstood.

That could be because the vast majority of the community doesn't get to see Dominguez's office walls, plastered with drawings and notes from Jefferson students. Few get to witness her racing down the hall to entertain the children of a staff member who dropped by Jefferson for a visit.

What many community members do know about her job is that it occasionally involves the arrest of a student, arrests Dominguez and her four fellow Unit 4 SROs have to carry out. The aspect that's led to the most friction in recent years — and made the biggest headlines — involves the number of black students arrested inside Champaign schools. Year after year, it's higher than any other race.

Throughout the 10-year history of the SRO program in Champaign, as many as 84 students (2008-09) have been arrested in a single school year. And while the overall number has declined steadily since 2012 — from 41 then to 17 last school year — black students still make up the majority of those apprehended on school grounds.

Of the 17 taken to the youth detention center last school year, 15 were black. The two others were Hispanic.

The disparate number of black students being introduced to the criminal-justice system in Champaign formed the basis of a complaint local activists filed with the federal Office of Civil Rights in 2014. The Department of Education responded to the complaint in January 2015 and launched an investigation into the school district. In May, it sent an attorney to Unit 4 to conduct interviews.

There's no set timeline for when the probe will end, but retired educator Terry Townsend remains confident that the grievance he helped file will spark some action.

He says he is only concerned with keeping kids out of jail.

"The question of 'Should they be there?' 'Are they relevant?' — that will be answered fully once the investigation runs its course," Townsend said. "But from these new numbers, it doesn't look like things are improving."

The school district and Champaign police disagree.

"The SROs make their arrests based on behavior. It's extremely important to remember that the vast majority of kids of all races follow the rules and are doing the right things in school," Deputy Police Chief Troy Daniels said. "Only about 3 percent of our officers' time is ever used in investigating criminal situations. The vast majority of their day is spent building positive relationships with students."

Proponents of Champaign's SRO program point to multiple factors for the declining arrest numbers. The two big ones, implemented in 2014: the development of the youth assessment center, an alternative to juvenile jail for students who have committed serious offenses at school, and the requirement that the five officers spend considerable time in the classrooms, interacting with and teaching students.

Urbana: A different deal

In Champaign, the school district pays the full freight for two SROs — $297,872 annually, including salary, benefits, clothing and other necessities — and the city picks up the expenses for the other three.

That differs from the program in Urbana. Both its officers, who work in the high school and middle school, are compensated by the city alone.

"I wish we had an SRO program like the city of Champaign," Urbana Police Chief Patrick Connolly said. "Financially, we could use the help, but we completely recognize the pinch schools are in."

Urbana Detective Matt Bain, the SRO assigned to the high school, says he occasionally assists administrators in their investigations of more serious offenses but isn't typically involved in school-discipline matters beyond that. He spends a lot of time in the classrooms, teaching driver's ed and civics courses and sitting in on restorative-justice circles with groups of students.

"I also attend almost all football and basketball games, have thrown pizza parties for groups of students who are excelling in certain areas and regularly eat lunch among the students in the cafeteria," Bain said.

Because the arrangement is different than Champaign's, the data on student arrests made by SROs isn't documented the same way in Urbana, Connolly said.

Records show that 20 arrests were made on Urbana school property between August 2014 and May 2015, but they don't indicate the gender or race of the juvenile, whether the arrest was made by an SRO or a patrol officer, or whether the student was transported to the youth detention center (jail) or youth assessment center.

What is known is that 10 arrests occurred at both the middle school (aggravated battery being the most frequent offense) and the high school (possession of cannabis most common) in 2014-15.

In response to an open records request from The News-Gazette for arrest figures from the 2015-16 school year, a city official cross-referenced every call made to police from the two schools with arrest reports.

It showed there were five arrests made at the middle school that resulted in a transport to jail:

— Three were of black females charged with aggravated battery and mob action when they allegedly attacked a single victim in the school parking lot.

— One 16-year-old black male was arrested for disorderly conduct when he allegedly made threats against a 13-year-old student, saying he would shoot the victim after school.

— And a black female was arrested on school property after she turned herself in as a runaway.

During that same school year, 19 other arrests were made at the middle school, but the juveniles in those cases were either transported or referred to the Youth Assessment Center for treatment.

At Urbana High in 2015-16, six arrests resulted in a transport to jail:

— Three white males were arrested — one on a warrant; one after being caught with drug paraphernalia and several individually packaged cannabis brownies; one for aggravated assault and harassment by phone for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend at school.

— An 18-year-old black male was charged with forgery after allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit bill.

— An 18-year-old Hispanic male was caught with cannabis.

— A black male allegedly made threats electronically against other students.

The decision of whether a juvenile should be booked or taken in for an assessment, as six other high school students were that year, involves three tiers, Urbana Lt. Richard Surles said.

"Let's say you're 14 and you get caught stealing a Snickers bar. Unless you're a repeated offender, chances are, I'll take you home and we'll refer to that as a warning or a release," he said.

If a student commits a misdemeanor or a lower-level felony, they're generally taken to the youth assessment center and sometimes given non-court-supervised probation.

For more serious felonies, a youth is typically transported to the detention center. But most of the time, "a crime committed by someone under the age of 12 can't be prosecuted," Surles said.

Rantoul: 13 arrests in '16

Rantoul city schools, a district made up of four elementary schools and a junior high, have shared one police officer for at least 15 years. But at first, Kevin Kaiser's title was DARE officer, and the bulk of his responsibilities involved preparing lesson plans, teaching Drug Abuse Resistance Education classes, mentoring students and improving security.

The job eventually evolved — from part-time in the schools to the full-time job it is now.

An SRO was brought into Rantoul Township High School in 2010, at the request of school administrators, said Rantoul Lt. Jeff Wooten.

"That was in part due to the successes we had at RCS. There was also a desire to have a police officer 'in house' to defuse situations that would have otherwise required the police to have been called to the school to handle," he said.

The two years' worth of data provided to The News-Gazette show a decline in arrests — from 17 in 2014-15 to 13 in 2015-16. During the 2014-15 school year, more female students were arrested than males — 10 girls, seven boys — and the majority were black: 10 black, five white, one Asian and one Hispanic.

Five of the 2015-16 arrests were white students; six were black; and two were Hispanic. The most common offenses in the past two years were aggravated battery and possession of marijuana.

Two other Champaign County communities rely on the sheriff's department for in-school policing.

St. Joseph-Ogden High has shared an SRO from the sheriff's department with St. Joseph community schools and the Prairieview-Ogden district for more than a decade. Tolono Unit 7 schools also share a deputy.

The two officers occasionally put on presentations — like an internet-safety seminar about sexting this week at Unity Junior High, coordinated by SRO Kevin Franzen — and make guest appearances in classrooms, said Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh.

His department doesn't keep detailed statistics of student arrests but was able to track down 18 instances between Tolono and SJ-O in the last 10 years.

Danville police also supply SROs to district schools, but the department did not respond to a News-Gazette open-records request, sent 12 days ago, seeking arrest data.

More visibility a focus

While last year's 17 arrests in Champaign schools set an all-time low since the inception of the SRO program, there were a total of 86 incidents that required an officer's involvement; 47 ended with referrals to the youth assessment center, while 22 were deferred to school administrators with no charges filed.

Thirty of the incidents occurred at Centennial High, followed by Central (28), Jefferson and Edison middle schools (10 each), and Franklin Middle School (eight). Two incidents involved weapons, the same number as the year before, but neither was a gun, Daniels said.

More girls had run-ins with SROs than boys, and 67 of the 86 involved black students; eight were Hispanic; seven were white; and four were another race.

During its annual review of the program this summer, some school board members questioned whether it was time to update the ways feedback about the SRO program is collected. At the beginning of each school year, Unit 4 conducts focus-group discussions with a sample population of students and asks parents to complete surveys.

Last school year, responses came from more than 2,700 parents — including 48 percent who identified themselves as white and 30 percent as black. The majority of parents surveyed responded positively to statements such as "I am treated respectfully by the SRO," and 96 percent said they supported the SRO concept.

After analyzing the student feedback, Unit 4's Orlando Thomas said a "reoccurring" opinion was that the officers spend too much time in their office.

"A new goal is to have the SROs be more visible and make more of an attempt to interact with students in a positive way," Thomas told school board members.

That's not an issue at Jefferson, where Dominguez says she usually only spends time in her office if one of her "buddies" is having an issue and wants to talk and reset.

"Everybody has a bad day," she said, "and if I can help them, the staff, all the better."