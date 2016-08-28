Tom Kacich: 13th Congressional District a breath of fresh choice

Questions for Tom? Ask 'em by clicking here

In an election with many bad candidates and bad choices, I give thanks for the 13th Congressional District, our "Old Faithful" in central Illinois.

For the third consecutive election cycle, the 13th — one of the few truly competitive congressional districts in Illinois — again will bring some zest to this fall's election season. In its five years, this version of the 13th has provided us: an incumbent congressman who abruptly quit the race a month after winning the primary; almost $10 million spent in one election year; a Harvard-educated attorney and former Miss America challenge another incumbent in the GOP primary; a former Democratic candidate run as an independent; and much more.

What more can happen? A lot. This reliably interesting district has another five years in it.

What makes this year's race refreshing is that it gives us a choice: incumbent Republican Rodney Davis, Democrat Mark Wicklund and independent David Gill. That's three times more candidates than the number running over in the 15th Congressional District that includes Danville, or up in the 16th District that takes in most of Ford and Iroquois counties.

At the risk of being schmaltzy, I think we should credit two people for this rare choice beyond a duopoly and worse: Gill, who in a 90-day period single-handedly collected almost 5,000 of the 8,593 valid petition signatures he was credited with by the State Board of Elections, and U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough of Springfield, who unexpectedly ruled in Gill's favor when he challenged a provision in state elections law dealing with the number of signatures required.

I say "unexpectedly" because, well, this is Illinois.

But Gill had a good case, at least if you really believe that justice is blind. He argued that it was not just unfair but unconstitutional for him to have to collect 10,754 signatures on petitions when the candidates of the two major parties needed only about 740. That wildly uneven bar emanated from a 1931 law that required independent and minor-party candidates to gather the number of signatures equal to 5 percent of those who had voted for the office in the prior election. That 1931 law was the result of a bevy of communist-affiliated candidates getting on the ballot when all minor parties had to do was nominate candidates by caucus or convention.

The Legislature overreacted, passed the 5 percent provision and added another barrier, requiring a notary to certify every page of petitions.

In 1984, the Legislature over-overreacted, saying circulators had only 90 days to collect signatures. Gill's legal team included a delightfully candid quote from the late Rep. Harry "Bus" Yourell, D-Oak Lawn, during the House debate on the requirement.

"I'm trying to protect all the members of the House who are down here doing the people's business while somebody is back in your district circulating petitions. And if he has enough time, there won't be any petitions left for you to circulate," Yourell said.

Gill's attorneys also argued that the signature requirement was overly burdensome because no U.S. House candidate had ever overcome a signature requirement of 10,754 since 1890, and only three had in the entire country.

In short, Gill won and so did the voters in this 14-county patch where democracy is thriving more than in most of Illinois.

Don't construe this as an endorsement of Gill, although I admire his tenacity, commitment and energy. I just like the idea of having a choice, and especially a choice of three.

"It's going to be fun," Wicklund said with a laugh on the same day that Myerscough issued her opinion. "I couldn't have imagined it was going to play out like it has, but it is Illinois politics, and I shouldn't be surprised."

Davis is the overwhelming favorite to win the race. He has the name recognition and exactly $1.188 million more than Wicklund and Gill combined.

But the electorate is angry and edgy and, maybe enough voters in the crazy 13th will be attracted to a guy who has never run before (Wicklund) or a guy who has run several times before but isn't an R or a D (Gill).

"I also think we can win the election based on our polling data and people's displeasure with the two major parties," Gill said.

The general consensus is that a three-way race featuring two men who are or were Democrats helps Davis, but Wicklund contends that it helps him.

"I see it as a benefit. Rodney has gone to the extreme right and David Gill now — who couldn't deal with election laws and how proceedings are supposed to go — to see him whine and toss money and get the court to decide in his favor and not on the merits of the case — I see it as a benefit," he said. "It hasn't changed my campaign structure at all. It's still a hard ground game covering the whole district. Gill has always had a problem campaigning full time. He just can't pull himself away from the emergency room (Gill is an ER physician) or whatever else he has going on. We need full-time politicians, not part-time politicians. We need politicians who are going to take those issues seriously.

"I'm hoping that with Gill in the race, it loosens all three of us enough so we'll all debate and the people will see the difference. They know what they get with Rodney is a 17-year protege of (15th District Rep.) John Shimkus and what they get with David Gill is a candidate who still refuses to live in the district he wants to run for, who has no problem throwing money around and whining and, honestly, is a little egotistical."

Davis didn't want to talk about the three-way race, but he's likely enjoying it. It's the reason he won in 2012, when then-Democrat Gill and independent John Hartman split the anti-Davis vote.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.

Never a dull moment

What is it about the 13th Congressional District that makes it such a great source of electoral and political news?

Since Illinois' "new" congressional districts became law in 2011, the 13th District — which arcs from Champaign-Urbana on the northeast through Decatur, parts of Bloomington-Normal and Springfield to Belleville and Edwardsville on the southwest — has been an unusually rich source of political news.

Here's a quick overview:

— June 2011: Six-term U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, says he plans to run for re-election in the 13th, adding that he's rented an apartment in Litchfield, close to the center of the district.

— July 2011: Bloomington emergency-room physician David Gill, a Democrat, says he'll run against Johnson for the fourth time.

— September 2011: Veteran state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Collinsville, says he'll also run for the Democratic nomination.

— October 2011: Greene County State's Attorney Matt Goetten, a Democrat, says he will not be a candidate.

— November 2011: Goetten changes his mind, says he will run.

— December 2011: The primary race is set: three Republicans, two Democrats.

— February 2012: U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says he backs Goetten over Gill.

— March 2012: Goetten reports campaign contributions from a number of Democratic congressmen and PACs.

— March 20, 2012: Gill defeats Goetten by fewer than 200 votes; Johnson defeats two little-known challengers.

— April 5, 2012: Two weeks after winning the GOP primary, Johnson says he won't run for another term.

— April 24, 2012: Urbana attorney and former Miss America Erika Harold says she'll seek the GOP nomination to replace Johnson on the ballot.

— April 24, 2012: John Hartman of Edwardsville announces he is collecting signatures to get on the ballot as an independent in the 13th.

— April 2012: At least 10 Republicans say they're interested in replacing Johnson on the ballot, including Harold, Rodney Davis and Jerry Clarke of Urbana, a former aide to Johnson.

— May 3, 2012: Eight Republicans decide to seek the nomination; four days later GOP county chairmen say they've narrowed the field to four: Clarke, Davis, Harold and Kathy Wassink of Shipman.

— May 19, 2012: Davis is chosen to replace Johnson on the ballot at a closed-door meeting of party chairmen in Springfield.

— July 2012: Independent candidate Hartman submits 5,793 signatures on petitions, well over the 5,000 required to get on the ballot.

— November 2012: Davis defeats Gill by 1,002 votes in a race where about $9.6 million was spent by the candidates and independent groups.

— June 2013: In an email sent to the editor of the Republican News Watch website, the chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Party, who is a Davis supporter, writes that Davis will win the primary election in March 2014 and calls Harold "the love child of the D.N.C." (Democratic National Committee). He also predicts that Harold will return to Chicago, "working for some law firm that needs to meet their quota for minority hires."

— November 2013: Six candidates file to run in that 13th District in 2014, including Harold as a challenger to incumbent Davis, and Democrats Ann Callis of Edwardsville and George Gollin and David Green, both of Champaign.

— March 2014: Callis wins the Democratic primary; Davis takes the Republican primary.

— November 2014: Davis easily defeats Callis by more than 36,000 votes.

— March 2016: Davis easily wins the GOP primary for a third term; Mark Wicklund of Decatur runs unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Gill says he'll try to gather 10,754 petition signatures to get on the ballot as an independent.

— June 2016: Gill submits petitions with what he says are more than the 10,754 needed.

— July 2016: Objections are filed to Gill's petitions; a State Board of Elections hearing officer rules that he hasn't met the signature requirement of state law.

— August 2016: Gill files a lawsuit in federal court in Springfield; Judge Sue Myerscough rules in his favor and orders the elections board not to remove him from the ballot. A day later, the board approves a general-election ballot with Gill's name included as an independent.