Attempted murder charge for man accused of throwing tomahawk at Iroquois deputy

MILFORD — A man who allegedly struck an Iroquois County sheriff’s deputy with a tomahawk was arraigned Monday on one count of attempted murder, among other felony charges.

A news release from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin D. Funk, 29, allegedly armed himself with the tomahawk and threw it at the deputy while police were preparing to arrest Funk on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The incident occurred at a residence at 1131 N. 1800 East Road in rural Milford at 1:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The deputy raised his left arm to protect his head when he was struck by the tomahawk, the release said. The deputy was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, where he was treated for a fractured arm and a dislocated finger and received numerous stitches to close a laceration.

The deputy was still receiving treatment as of Monday afternoon but was no longer hospitalized, the release said.

Funk was arraigned in Iroquois County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon on one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer and three counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.