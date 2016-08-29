Carjacking, gun charges against Urbana men dismissed

URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor Monday dismissed carjacking and gun charges against two men accused in connection with an alleged drug rip-off in southeast Urbana earlier this year that left a man wounded.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said the 22-year-old man who was shot on March 6 could not be located to be served with a subpoena to testify so she was forced to dismiss charges against Jabari Cloyd, 22, and Robert Wheeler, 32, both of Urbana.

Urbana police said at the time of the arrests in early March that the victim had arranged to sell cannabis to Cloyd, who declined to buy it from him when they met.

Cloyd reportedly told the victim he had an alternate buyer. That's when Wheeler allegedly showed up and got in the victim's vehicle. Wheeler then allegedly produced a gun and demanded the cannabis without paying for it.

When the victim jumped out of the car, he was shot in the back and Wheeler and Cloyd took off in the car. The victim was not seriously injured.

Cloyd and Wheeler were charged within days of the incident with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated vehicular hijacking, both Class X felonies.

Clark said when police and representatives of her office made contact with the victim, he refused to give them an address so that they could serve him with a subpoena to come to court.

Judge Heidi Ladd had been assigned to hear their cases.