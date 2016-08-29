Champaign man facing sex charges
URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly sexually molested a teen in a home in that city over the weekend remains in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Javon S. Brown, 24, who listed an address in the 500 block of North Fifth Street, was charged Monday with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse in connection with behavior that allegedly occurred early Saturday.
A Champaign police report said a 15-year-old girl was spending Friday night at the home of a friend and was sleeping on a mattress on the floor when Brown, who also lives at the home, allegedly touched her sex organ early Saturday.
The report said the girl awakened, pushed his hand away and told him to stop but he allegedly repeated the behavior. The girl told her friend right away what had happened.
Brown reportedly left the house, but Champaign police found him later and he admitted touching the girl, the report said.
Brown was told to be back in court Oct. 25.
If convicted of the more serious charge of criminal sexual assault, he faces four to 15 years in prison.
