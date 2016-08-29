Convicted molester in custody

Photo by: Provided Kinzie Lee Schwab Other Related Content Search on for convicted molester

URBANA — An Urbana man who was not present on Thursday when a Champaign County jury convicted him of criminal sexual assault and child pornography has been located in California.

Officials at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office were alerted about 2 a.m. Monday that Kinzie Lee Schwab, 35, had been picked up in Sonoma, Calif.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar, who prosecuted Schwab for raping and videotaping the contact with a teen girl, said Schwab will have to appear before a judge in California before the proceedings can begin to return him to Champaign County.

The jury deliberated about two hours Thursday before convicting Schwab of the felonies, which occurred during 2015.

Schwab had been present at the Champaign County courthouse on Aug. 22 when Judge Tom Difanis informed him that this trial would start the next morning. However, Schwab did not show up Aug. 23, and Judge Hugh Finson ordered the trial would go forward without him.

The jury was not given any explanation for Schwab’s absence.

The warrant that Finson issued for his arrest following the conviction has no bond, meaning Schwab cannot be released. He faces a mandatory prison term of 10 to 45 years when he is sentenced Oct. 3.

