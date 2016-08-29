Danville man charged with Rantoul mugging

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Terrell Brown

URBANA — A Danville man arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant had more charges filed against him Monday in connection with a mugging in Rantoul last week.

On Monday, charges of robbery and aggravated battery were filed against Terrell A. Brown, 28, who listed an address in the 200 block of East Roselawn, Danville.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said a 25-year-old Rantoul man identified Brown as the man who allegedly beat him and robbed him of cash and a cellphone early Thursday morning.

Bouse said the victim and a friend had been at a home on Sangamon Avenue in Rantoul, where Brown had reportedly also been. As the Rantoul man and his friend walked on Steffler Street around 4:25 a.m., Brown came up behind him and allegedly hit him on the head, then continued hitting him even after the man fell to the ground.

Bouse said the victim said Brown then went through his pockets and took his cellphone and $350 cash, which he had apparently seen on the victim when they were at the same house earlier. He then ran off.

When police found the victim on Steffler, he was holding a cloth to his bleeding face. Bouse said police later learned that the man's jaw was broken and that several of his teeth had been knocked out. He was taken to Carle Hospital for treatment.

Bouse said the victim later saw Brown on The News-Gazette's website under the jail bookings and identified him for Rantoul police as the man who had robbed him.

Brown had been arrested early Friday by Danville police on an outstanding warrant for a residential burglary that Brown allegedly committed in Champaign last September.

Brown is being held in lieu of $65,000 bond on both cases and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on the new charges Sept. 16.

Court records show Brown also has an unrelated residential burglary case pending that stemmed from a break-in at a home in Champaign in September 2015.