Heat day at Central

Just in from Unit 4:

Due to the combined temperature and humidity inside the building, Champaign Central High School will dismiss at 1:05 p.m. today. Buses will be available to take students home. All afternoon athletic activities will be held as scheduled.



Over the weekend, without students present, the combined temperature and humidity (heat index) was 92-97 degrees. The readings inside classrooms at 8:30 this morning, after the windows had been open and fans going over the weekend, averaged 92 degrees.