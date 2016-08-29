Post Salaita: UI program's future unclear

URBANA — The future of the University of Illinois' American Indian Studies program is under review following the departure of its longtime director, Robert Warrior, and most of its faculty.

Warrior, a leader of the unsuccessful campaign to reinstate Steven Salaita at the UI, recently accepted an endowed professorship at the University of Kansas in English and American studies.

History Professor Adrian Burgos Jr., who specializes in the history of sport and U.S. minorities, has been named interim director of the program.

He will lead a review to determine its future scope and structure, working with an advisory group of faculty and staff who maintain close ties to it.

"Adrian's job is to work with the people who have a stake in American Indian Studies, to come up with a plan for several options for what we could do next," said Martin Camargo, associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The Salaita case took a huge toll on the program. The UI's decision to withdraw his tenured job in American Indian Studies in 2014 after his angry tweets about Israel raised widespread concerns about free speech and academic freedom.

Faculty members in American Indian Studies felt particularly vulnerable, following years of tensions about Chief Illiniwek.

Two years ago, the program had seven core faculty members. By last fall, it was down to two, including Warrior.

Two faculty members, Vicente Diaz and his wife, Tina Delisle, had taken new jobs at the University of Minnesota. The UI had to make counter-offers to retain two others, who asked to move to other UI departments where they had joint appointments. Professor Jodi Byrd is now in English and gender and women's studies, and Professor Matt Gilbert moved to history.

Native American poet Joy Harjo, who held a part-time appointment in American Indian Studies, accepted a position at the University of Tennessee. And Professor Jenny Davis has since moved to anthropology, where she had a joint appointment.

"As of now, there are no faculty in American Indian Studies," Camargo said.

Warrior's appointment at Kansas has been in the works for some time; he had also been recruited by Minnesota.

Warrior said an endowed professorship — which are increasingly hard to come by in his field — was a "tremendous opportunity" that was too good to pass up. He is now the Hall Distinguished Professor of American Literature & Culture. He also grew up in Kansas, and the move brings him closer to the Osage community, where he still owns a home.

But he was also ready to leave Illinois.

"For me personally Kansas is an environment that is free of so much of the controversy that I think just made it very difficult to be at Illinois," Warrior said, adding that he's looking forward to having no responsibilities other than being a scholar.

College administrators consulted last spring with the three professors who moved to other UI departments, as well as the program's affiliated faculty, before selecting Burgos as interim director, officials said. The faculty members had suggested several people outside the program who could help them think through options, Camargo said.

Burgos said he's met with the faculty members one-on-one, and the group held a retreat just before the semester began, the first in a series of meetings planned this semester. They are committed to rebuilding American Indian Studies and maintaining classes in the meantime, he said.

The program is offering two courses this fall — an introduction to American Indian studies, taught by Gilbert, and a course on "indigenous thinkers" taught by one of the program's three postdoctoral scholars, Burgos said. A third is planned next semester.

"I was just very much energized by their commitment to the program. They all know full well what the last three or four years have been like on campus," he said.

The hope is to share a report with Camargo next semester and ultimately get authorization from administrators to begin searches to hire new faculty, Burgos said.

Camargo said the college will make a decision about the program's future after receiving the report.

Burgos said the group has to draft a hiring plan outlining what areas of research the program will focus on and possible collaborations with other departments.

"How do we rebuild with so many significant scholars in the field who just left? It's like you lost your starting lineup," said Burgos, who has written books on the Negro leagues and Latinos in baseball.

"We're talking All-Stars. American Indian Studies was a leading unit in the field across the Americas. And now we have to rebuild."

When the Salaita case hit, Warrior had begun the process of upgrading the program to a full department. Hired as director in 2008, he had helped put the program on the map by broadening its focus to indigenous studies, focusing not only on American Indians in North America but other indigenous cultures and issues as sovereignty and identity, Burgos said.

Other programs in American Indian studies are now following suit, he said.

"That's part of our conversation here: is that the direction we want to continue? That's ultimately a decision that I think this faculty will have to decide," he said.

He said American Indian Studies fulfills a vital role by educating students and the wider community about the experience, historical contributions, and continued significance of American Indians in society and North American history.

Camargo feels strongly that the program should continue in a substantial way, whether in its current form, as a department or something else.

"It's been an important part of the college, and of the university, for all kinds of reasons," Camargo said. "I hope that we can move forward. I don't know whether we'll be able to get to where we once were. If so it'll take a long time for that to happen, because of the damage that was done."

In a statement when Burgos was appointed, interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson said, "Our American Indian Studies Program has endured a difficult few years. It remains an important part of LAS and our campus community, and it plays a critical role in helping us understand and learn from our collective history. I'm confident that Professor Burgos will help the program experience important renewal as we go forward."