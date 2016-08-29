Remote control: Memorial Stadium crowds entertained from down the street

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette From left, Frank Lenti, Derryl Myles, D.J. Roach and Kevin Southworth pose in the control room at Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building, where they operate the video board at Memorial Stadium on football game days. Image

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois kicks off its football season Saturday against Murray State, the bulk of the action will be taking place inside Memorial Stadium.

Thousands of fans will cheer touchdown passes by Wes Lunt and big hits from Dawuane Smoot — then look high above the south end zone at the state-of-the-art scoreboard to catch a replay.

But the personnel running the giant screen aren't even in the stadium. They're down the road at the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building, huddled in a room that features dozens of television monitors, countless cords and a control board in the middle littered with hundreds of buttons and a couple of levers.

"It's a little weird being separate because you can't really feel the crowd," said D.J. Roach, Illinois' assistant director of video services, who runs the board on game days.

The home of Illini Productions is a busy place. The boards at State Farm Center, Huff Hall, the baseball and softball fields, and the track and field/soccer complex are all controlled from Bielfeldt.

So powerful and enticing is the scoreboard at Memorial Stadium — combined with much down time due to TV timeouts —that fans spend as much time watching it as they do what's taking place on the field

On Saturday, Illinois fans will be treated to a constant, high-decibel mix of videos and graphics on the board — whether to fire up the home crowd or simply present information about players and coaches.

"We do all of that from (Bielfeldt)," said Derryl Myles, Illinois' director of video services.

Inside the room, Roach will be joined by about seven other people, including student workers, all responsible for various tasks to make for a smooth operation. Another dozen or so people are inside the stadium, including a producer in his ear telling him which videos to cue.

About three hours prior to the game, all members of the crew will occupy their game-time stations and they'll run through everything planned to be displayed on the board.

"We follow a script," Myles said. "We coordinate with marketing, give them a prep on what to run and everybody runs off that script. We run down each individual piece on each video to make sure we're sound technically."

Sometimes, though, they have to go off script. For instance, if the Illini are down by a few touchdowns late, you're probably not going to see that upbeat video designed to get the crowd involved.

"You just have to feel it out because football is a momentum sport," Myles said. "Sometimes, things just get canned."

Not replays, though. The idea is to show a replay of every play, so long as the tempo allows it. It's another initiative to give the fans in the stadium a similar experience as those watching at home.

"Everybody wants to see replays. We replay everything," Myles said. "You may look down at your phone and miss it, but we replay everything."

Even controversial plays that were once prohibited from being shown inside the stadium.

"The Big Ten allows us to do it," Myles said. "We can replay it one time."

The new scoreboard went up at the start of the 2012 season.

"With the new board, a lot has changed in that what we're doing is so much more visible now than it was before," Myles said.

Roach comes from a background in TV news, having directed WCIA newscasts. That big, intimidating control board doesn't scare him. Neither do the pressures of keeping the fans entertained on Saturdays from a room down the street.

"It's usually pretty loose in there," he said. "A lot of it depends on how the team is doing. If it's an exciting game, it's like that in the room. Some games drag on and you can feel that a bit in the room. We just kind of feed off the pace of the game."

Among the additions this year?

"We want to profile a little more what's going on in Grange Grove, so we're going to do some atmosphere things, try to get some testimonials on camera from people and come back to edit those and get them up there," Myles said.

There will also be more live look-ins to other games in progress, with video coming in from BTN and ESPN.