UI drops in Party School rankings

The University of Illinois is no longer the top party school in America.

The new No. 1: Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

The Princeton Review’s 2017 edition of the “The Best 381 Colleges” says West Virginia is second, followed by the UI.

Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, was the most sober school in the country for the 19th straight year. And Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, has the best financial aid.

The rankings are based on The Princeton Review’s survey of 143,000 students attending 381 colleges.

UW-Madison last earned the best party school designation in the 2005 edition.