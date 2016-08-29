UPDATE: All lanes of I-74 open following crash
|
At 8:10 p.m. Illinois State Police reported that all lanes of Interstate 74 are open following a crash earlier today.
Sgt. Mark Holley said all vehicles have been removed from the scene.
According to Illinois State Police, a semi tractor-trailer blocked I-74's westbound lanes one-half mile west of the I-57 interchange.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.