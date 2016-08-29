UPDATE: All lanes of I-74 open following crash

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 29, 2016

Mon, 08/29/2016 - 8:16pm | The News-Gazette

At 8:10 p.m. Illinois State Police reported that all lanes of Interstate 74 are open following a crash earlier today.

Sgt. Mark Holley said all vehicles have been removed from the scene.

 

According to Illinois State Police, a semi tractor-trailer blocked I-74's westbound lanes one-half mile west of the I-57 interchange.

 

