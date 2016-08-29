UPDATE: Eastbound I-74 opens following crash

Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 are open following a crash earlier today. State police report westbound lanes are still blocked and are being diverted at I-57.



Traffic eastbound on I-74 continues to be slow, and alternate routes should be considered.

Interstate 74 westbound will be shut down just west of I-57 until about 9 p.m. as authorities tend to a crash that resulted in injuries.

According to Illinois State Police, a semi tractor-trailer is blocking I-74's westbound lanes one-half mile west of the I-57 interchange. Traffic is being diverted northbound on I-57 at this time.

Champaign Fire Department tweeted that I-74 lanes in both directions will be blocked "for the next three hours."

More to come