Updated: MTD fires driver in Marxmiller accident

New 1:06 p.m. Monday:



The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District fired the bus driver involved in the lawsuit where a woman was run over by a bus days after the jury delivered its verdict.



Documents obtained by the WDWS newsroom via the Freedom of Information Act show Seth Stevens of Urbana was terminated on Aug. 19 for being involved in the second preventable accident of his time with MTD. The move came two days after a Champaign County jury awarded Pat Marxmiller and her husband, both of Mahomet, nearly $10 million. Stevens had been dismissed as a party to the lawsuit, stemming from the February 2015 accident where Stevens ran over Marxmiller in downtown Champaign.



Stevens' personnel file shows three other discipline notices. One is a suspension in February of 2014. That would seem to correspond to an accident the previous month, where, according to the victim's attorney, Stevens struck 30 year-old Kimberly Swofford while driving an MTD van. Swofford suffered a fractured wrist and filed a lawsuit.



Stevens was also cited in October of 2011 for unsafe operation of his bus while on his route and in February of 2012 for running a red light at Orchard and Florida in Urbana.



Documents show Stevens completed his training at MTD in November 2010 and was promoted from part-time to full-time in January 2012.



The MTD, its attorneys and Marxmiller's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.



Original story 12:07 p.m. Monday:



