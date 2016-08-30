Admitted robber gets 5 years in prison

URBANA — A 25-year-old Champaign man who admitted he robbed a man in a Champaign apartment building was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.

In exchange for Travis T. Williams' guilty plea to robbery, Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan dismissed another count of residential burglary.

Both charges stemmed from an incident June 9 in a high-rise apartment in the 300 block of East Green Street.

A person announced himself as a maintenance man and let himself into an unlocked apartment where he took money and a credit card from the resident's wallet.

The resident saw what happened and confronted the intruder in an attempt to get his money back. The intruder hit the resident then ran out.

Williams, who also lived in the building, was later identified through surveillance video.

Court records show Williams has prior convictions for failure to register as a sex offender, theft, domestic battery and retail theft. As a juvenile, he was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.