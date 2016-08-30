Champaign man charged with having sex with 15-year-old

Photo by: Provided Myles McCarty

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had sex with a teen not old enough to legally consent has been charged with four felonies.

Myles McCarty, 22, who listed an address in the 900 block of Newcastle Drive, was arraigned Tuesday for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The charges allege that on Feb. 17, March 13, April 9 and April 14, McCarty had sex with a then 15-year-old girl.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the matter was reported to Champaign police in March after McCarty got into an argument with his girlfriend and he confessed to her that he had sex with the girl. He told the girlfriend he met the teen at a friend’s house after arguing with the girlfriend.

Rietz said Champaign police tried to interview the girl but were thwarted in their efforts by her mother, who did not want to pursue prosecution.

The Department of Children and Family Services got involved, Rietz said, and after interviews were done, her office filed charges last week, obtaining a warrant for McCarty’s arrest on Aug. 22.

He was arrested Monday.

McCarty was told to be back in court Oct. 25. He remains free in lieu of $25,000 bond.