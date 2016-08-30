College of Medicine dean: King Li

Photo by: WFBH Photography/courtesy King Li

CHAMPAIGN — A Wake Forest University administrator has been chosen to become the first dean for the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

King Li, the senior associate dean for clinical and translational research at Wake Forest University and the deputy director of that university’s comprehensive cancer center, was selected to take over that position at the UI effective Oct. 1.

The appointment will be considered by the UI Board of Trustees at its Sept. 8 meeting.

There were several applicants for the position, with four finalists selected out of about a dozen semifinalists. Li was recommended by Carle Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Gibb and UI Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost Edward Feser.

Feser described Li as a renowned researcher, educator, inventor and clinician in molecular imaging and radiology.

“Dr. Li has a deep knowledge of all facets of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine concept, particularly its engineering-based foundation and public-private structure,” Feser said in a statement. “He is a highly regarded scholar who commands respect in his discipline and in the medical profession. And he is excited about engaging faculty, disciplines and colleges across the campus to help this new college succeed.”

The UI listed Li’s background to lead the new medical school, which is expected to accept its first class of students in 2018, as research, clinical, educational and entrepreneurial roles at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center and Stanford University, as well as Wake Forest and Houston Methodist Hospital. He also holds 16 patents, with another six pending, and is the Wells Fargo Faculty Scholar at Wake Forest.

Li studied physiology and biochemistry at the University of Toronto, earned a medical degree from Toronto and an MBA from San Jose State University.

“We were fortunate to consider the applications of a number of outstanding candidates, and Dr. Li possesses the academic, clinical and technical skills, along with the personal attributes, to lead the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and to galvanize public support,” Gibb said in a statement.



