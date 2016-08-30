County Market's final day: Sept. 10

CHAMPAIGN — Another West Kirby Avenue tenant will close its doors in less than two weeks.

Employees at County Market have been told Sept. 10 will be the grocery store’s last day at 312 W. Kirby. The move, anticipated for months, coincides with the impending launch of a new Niemann Foods concept grocery store a half-mile away at Carriage Center on South Neil Street.

That store, called Harvest Market, is on track to open sometime in the first week of October, Gerry Kettler, Niemann Foods’ director of consumer affairs, said Tuesday.

The closing of the Kirby Ave. store will be County Market’s second in just over a month in Champaign-Urbana. On Aug. 1, the location at South Philo Road in Urbana closed permanently, citing sagging revenue.

It’s also just the latest noteworthy move by a business in a couple-block stretch of West Kirby:

— Seaboat (403 West Kirby) and Monical’s (103 West Kirby) both closed during a three-month stretch last fall.

— The longtime owners of Jarling’s Custard Cup (309 West Kirby) closed the popular hangout temporarily last summer, only to reopen shortly thereafter, then sell the business to a group of investors that includes former Illini athletes and coaches.

— Late in 2014, Browne’s Fine Jewelers (302 W. Kirby) closed. That space is now filled by Flora Gems.