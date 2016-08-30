Hoopeston man's invention could be a sleeper hit

Photo by: Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette Retired attorney Paul Manion of Hoopeston hopes to add 'inventor' to his resume now that he has applied for a U.S. patent for a concept he created to help people with sleep apnea, like himself.

HOOPESTON — There's no shortage of professionals in the Manion family.

Retired from a long career as a Hoopeston-based attorney, Paul Manion and his wife, Bonnie, have six adult children — two engineers, a lawyer, a doctor, a quality control manager and a physicist turned farmer.

But only one inventor. That may soon change.

At 76 years old, Paul Manion has applied for a U.S. patent for a medical device to help people with sleep apnea. He hopes to join his son, an engineer with a patent on a food-container assembly machine, among the ranks of those who hold one of the more than 6.5 million U.S. patents.

All indications from his attorney point toward him receiving the patent in January for the design of a device that would wake a person when they stop breathing. Sleep apnea is a disorder in which a person's breathing pauses, even stops entirely, while they're sleeping, lasting just seconds or minutes and diminishing their quality of sleep.

Manion never envisioned himself an inventor in retirement.

"This was somewhat out of character for me. It's the only invention I'd ever had in my life," said Manion, who came up with idea because he was suffering with sleep apnea, although he didn't know it at first.

His wife noticed the irregularities in his breathing while he slept. And after a personal diagnosis from his doctor daughter, Manion went through a sleep study and was officially diagnosed with sleep apnea.

He was prescribed a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) mask, which increases air pressure in the throat so a person's airway doesn't collapse while breathing.

But Manion had difficulty adjusting to the mask, which he said is not unusual.

In researching the disorder, he learned there are "scores of other devices" that also claim to help with sleep apnea. Manion began thinking about a pulse oximeter, a simple device in the medical field that measures oxygen in a person's blood, often through a sensor attached to the finger.

Blood oxygen levels decrease when a person with sleep apnea pauses or stops breathing.

So Manion began thinking about connecting a pulse oximeter to a person's finger and when it detects blood oxygen levels dropping, sends a signal to a wrist device that gently wakes a person, with a sound or vibration, and they begin breathing again.

He said there are devices that work on a similar concept, but they all warn someone else — a relative or caretaker, who must wake the person, so they start breathing again.

"Why not just a device to rouse the person? It's not a very brilliant idea," said Manion, who hired a patent attorney to help him with the extensive paperwork in the application process. It cost him $4,000 just to apply.

But it appears his concept may be original enough to receive a patent, and then Manion has a lot more to think about.

Design. Testing. Manufacturing. If he gets the patent, he must decide whether he's going to study, develop and produce the concept himself or sell it to a medical device company.

"I would love to see it manufactured in Hoopeston or Vermilion County," Manion said.

He already has a prototype. Since applying for a provisional patent three years ago — which is in place while his formal application is pending — a company in Texas developed his concept, but has no patent and has never applied for one.

Manion ordered one of the company's devices, and he said it has worked for him — at least according to his wife. He said it wakes him enough to begin breathing again, but doesn't startle him awake. Manion said people he knows with sleep apnea are eager to try his invention.

"Everybody knows somebody who has sleep apnea. It's universal," he said, adding that his potential market is 20 million people.

At $200 a device, that's $4 billion.

"I think it's too soon for me to start spending it," he said.