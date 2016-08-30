Police seeking man in holdup at Danville Dairy Queen

DANVILLE — Police said two Dairy Queen employees were robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night as they were leaving the business.

At 11:26 p.m., police were called to the business at 1203 E. Main St. in Danville for an armed robbery.

Officers met with two employees who said they were leaving the restaurant for the night when a man came from behind the building, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. He took an undisclosed amount and ran north.

Criminal Investigations Cmdr. Jane McFadden said the suspect was described as a black man; about 5 feet, 7 inches tall; 150 pounds; and wearing a grey hoodie, white bandanna and blue jeans.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.