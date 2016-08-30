Polling Place: Your Election Analytics check-in for Aug. 30, 2016

Photo by: Associated Press Hillary Clinton has a comfortable lead on the race for president as of the end of August, according to the University of Illinois' Election Analytics website.

Every Tuesday between now and Nov. 8, we'll provide an updated snapshot of the race for president, as broken down by the numbers crunchers at ELECTION ANALYTICS, a nonpartisan website developed by UI Professor Sheldon Jacobson and his students that analyzes state polling data.

— Hillary Clinton continues to enjoy a sizable lead in the Electoral College, 339 to 199. (Candidates need 270 votes to win.)

— With Tim Kaine as her running mate, she has locked down Virginia, which creates a challenge for Donald Trump in the combinatorics of the electoral map. For him to have any chance to overtake Clinton, he must now take Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, all of which he is currently behind in.

— Trump has made some recent headway in Florida and North Carolina, though Ohio continues to be a challenge. With a very strong Republican swing in undecided voters, the odds in these states shift into a range that makes them closer to being toss-ups. Nonetheless, the headwinds remain substantial for him.

