Rush, attorney ordered to pay over $14,000

URBANA — A fired Champaign police officer and his attorney will have to pay more than $14,000 in attorneys' fees for Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and community activist Patricia Avery after a judge found that the attorney had broken the rules over a lawsuit filed against them earlier this year.

"I have no evidence of reasonable inquiry, affidavits ... that statements were not made, and I also believe that there can't be an objectively reasonable belief that the lawsuit was well-grounded in fact or warranted by existing law," said Champaign Judge Mike Jones.

In other words, the judge said Champaign attorney Mike Zopf did not do his homework before filing suit against the police chief and the head of the NAACP in March on behalf of Matt Rush.

Jones had dismissed the suit in late June. Tuesday's hearing was to determine what sanctions should be imposed on Zopf and his client.

Zopf, who appeared in court alone to take the punishment for himself and Rush, declined to comment, leaving the courtroom obviously flushed.

Cobb and Avery's attorney had no difficulty reacting.

"You file a lousy suit and you're going to get in trouble," said Urbana attorney Steve Beckett, who appeared with his colleague, Andrew Bequette, who had done previous research on so-called SLAPP suits (strategic lawsuit against public participation).

Jones had earlier determined that the allegations against Avery were designed to prevent her participation in the government process.

Beckett called the judge's order a "vindication" for his clients and said there were several points in the process where Zopf and Rush could have admitted they were wrong and withdrawn the suit but did not, which he called "sort of frustrating."

The Rush suit, authored by Zopf, a longtime Champaign attorney, former prosecutor and Police Training Institute instructor, alleged that Avery made a comment to Cobb in April 2014 that she wanted Rush's "head on a platter." The suit alleged that comment prompted Cobb to take disciplinary steps that eventually led to Rush's firing in August 2014, a decision overturned in April 2015 by an arbitrator.

Cobb again fired Rush in April 2016, this time for an off-duty incident on Feb. 20 and 21 at Fat City Bar and Grill where he was "highly intoxicated" and represented himself as a police officer to bar employees, showing them his badge and off-duty gun. Cobb also used a comment by State's Attorney Julia Rietz that she could no longer use his testimony in court as a reason for his dismissal. Rush is appealing that decision.

Jones said that based on comments Zopf made in a previous hearing, he believed Zopf filed the lawsuit in hopes of gaining a tactical advantage in administrative hearings aimed at firing Rush. That, Jones declared, was an improper reason to file the lawsuit.

Beckett opined that Rush and Zopf wanted to use the "fact of filing the suit as a claim that he was retaliated against" should he be fired.

If people on the street had said such things about Cobb and Avery conspiring against a city employee, it might have been grounds for defamation, Beckett said. But because Zopf and Rush made the allegations in a lawsuit, the pleadings were "privileged" and therefore ripe for repeating even though false.

Jones said had he not imposed the sanctions on Zopf and Rush, it would have "emasculated the law" and sent the message that "you don't have to worry about consequences."

Jones ordered that Rush and Zopf together were liable for $9,158.99 for Cobb's fees and $5,230.99 for Avery's.

He called Beckett's firm's fees "well within reason," and Zopf agreed.

Jones set a Dec. 5 hearing to review the status of the payment,