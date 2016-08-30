Service Club of the Week: Urbana American Legion Post 71
About the club
Commander: Bruce Brown.
Origin: Founded in the late 1940s.
Meets: 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at 107 N. Broadway Ave., U.
Did you know? In 2012, Post 71 became one of the first 18 establishments statewide approved by the Illinois Gaming Board for a video-gambling license.
Memory lane: When Ed Quinlen was the post's adjutant in 1992, he tripled the organization's membership.
Proudest of
1. Under the leadership of Dave Overholt and Dan Schmidt, Post 71's color guard marched in Rantoul's Fourth of July parade.
2. Brown took 25 volunteers to assist with the Special Olympics in Normal in June. They worked at the hospitality tent, serving snacks to patrons and participants.
3. Post members took part in a Memorial Day ceremony at East Lawn Cemetery, with the help of Rob Bross of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 71.
Coming up
1. Joann Brown is organizing a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 to support the troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. Post 71 will spend $5,000 on packages to be sent overseas.
2. Bross is planning a Veterans Day ceremony to be held on Nov. 11.
3. The post will have a color guard taking part in the Labor Day parade.
Comments
